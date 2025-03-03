Kyndryl Announces Collaboration with Microsoft to Enable AI-powered Healthcare

Kyndryl Collaborates with Microsoft to Bring Dragon Copilot to Market

Dragon Copilot to be enabled by generative AI-powered ambient listening voice recognition

NEW YORK, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced it is partnering with Microsoft to support adoption and deployment of a new AI-powered healthcare assistant. Kyndryl will collaborate with Microsoft as a strategic partner for the new Microsoft Dragon Copilot solution that will use voice dictation, ambient listening, and natural language capabilities powered by generative AI to automate clinical documentation, improve administrative efficiency and allow clinicians to focus on patient care.

Kyndryl will support customer adoption of Dragon Copilot by providing services to enable:

Clinician Efficiency : Dragon Copilot will automate documentation and administrative tasks, shifting more time to patient care and optimizing each patient encounter - reducing the administrative burden on healthcare providers.

: Dragon Copilot will automate documentation and administrative tasks, shifting more time to patient care and optimizing each patient encounter - reducing the administrative burden on healthcare providers. Optimized Workflows : The AI assistant will surface relevant information, document care with ambient note creation, receive encounter recording suggestions, without ever leaving the workflow.

: The AI assistant will surface relevant information, document care with ambient note creation, receive encounter recording suggestions, without ever leaving the workflow. P ositive Patient Experiences: By implementing Dragon Copilot, ambient listening helps clinicians automate both clinical and non-clinical tasks such as summarizing notes and evidence, prepping orders and drafting after-visit summaries, allowing clinicians to focus on their patients and not their workstations.

By implementing Dragon Copilot, ambient listening helps clinicians automate both clinical and non-clinical tasks such as summarizing notes and evidence, prepping orders and drafting after-visit summaries, allowing clinicians to focus on their patients and not their workstations. Better Care : By supporting clinicians in their daily tasks, Dragon Copilot will help improve the overall patient experience and care quality.

: By supporting clinicians in their daily tasks, Dragon Copilot will help improve the overall patient experience and care quality. Security and Privacy: As part of Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, Dragon Copilot prioritizes the security, safety and privacy of patient data.

"Today's announcement marks a significant milestone in Kyndryl's commitment to optimizing clinical workflows and improving patient care by deploying mission-critical AI technology," said Trent Sanders, Vice President for U.S. Healthcare and Life Sciences at Kyndryl. "We're thrilled to be a Microsoft launch partner as we work to address clinician burnout and improve the overall healthcare experience. By automating routine tasks to unlock insights, we can empower and help clinicians reclaim valuable time to spend with their patients."

"With their vast experience in healthcare IT services, Kyndryl has been selected as a launch partner for Dragon Copilot. Kyndryl understands patient care and supports large and small healthcare providers and payers globally. Kyndryl's services capability combined with Microsoft's AI-enabled solutions will deliver innovative solutions that improve patient and member experiences while optimizing healthcare operations," said Patty Carrolo, CVP Microsoft US Health and Life Sciences.

Kyndryl plans to offer Dragon Copilot as a key solution in its healthcare services portfolio beginning in May 2025. Kyndryl's team of experts will provide comprehensive support and implementation services, to support healthcare organizations seamlessly integrate Dragon Copilot into their existing workflows.

