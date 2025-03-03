Sandvik acquires three US-based CAM resellers and CIMCO's probing technology and post processor business

STOCKHOLM, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has acquired three US-based resellers of Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) solutions in the Mastercam network, Barefoot CNC, CAD/CAM Solutions and CamTech Engineering Services. Additionally, Sandvik has acquired the probing and post processor business lines of CIMCO Group, a Denmark -based developer of software solutions for computer-integrated manufacturing.??

With these businesses, Sandvik continues to strengthen its position in the CAM market and further builds on its capabilities to serve customers and expand the customer base. The acquisitions will be a part of business unit Mastercam and will be reported within business area Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions.?

"These acquisitions strengthen our regional presence and our ability to help our customers, and they support our strategy to grow within digital manufacturing," says Stefan Widing, President and CEO of Sandvik.?

The acquired resellers serve manufacturing customers in the Southeast region of the US. Barefoot CNC is headquartered in Morganton, North Carolina, CAD/CAM Solutions is headquartered in Monroe, Georgia and CamTech Engineering Services is headquartered in Port Orange, Florida. CIMCO's probing technology is a comprehensive probing solution for CNC machines, enabling direct touch probe programming within Mastercam. CIMCO's post processor technology comprises software tools that translate Mastercam's output into machine-specific code, ensuring seamless execution on CNC machines. ?

A total of 18 employees will transfer to Mastercam as a result of the acquisitions. The acquired businesses had a combined annual revenue, net, of around USD 6 million in 2024.?The impact on Sandvik's EBITA margin and earnings per share will be slightly positive. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.??

Stockholm, March 3, 2025

Sandvik AB

