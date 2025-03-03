BuildOps Secures Leadership Role on MCAA Governing Board, Driving the Future of Mechanical Contracting

Major Sponsorship of MCAA Annual Convention Fuels a Pivotal Seat in Shaping Industry Standards

BuildOps, the leading all-in-one business platform for modern commercial contractors, today announced its appointment to the Mechanical Contractors Association of America (MCAA) Manufacturer/Supplier Council (M/SC) Governing Board-an influential body that shapes key policies, industry standards, and educational initiatives for mechanical contractors nationwide.

Securing this seat solidifies BuildOps' leadership in the sector, ensuring that commercial contractors' perspectives and needs are front and center as the industry evolves. The development follows BuildOps' major sponsorship of the MCAA Annual Convention, demonstrating the company's deep, ongoing commitment to supporting and advancing the trades.

"As a member of the M/SC Governing Board, BuildOps isn't just sponsoring the industry - we're helping lead it," said Alok Chanani, CEO of BuildOps. "We're thrilled to roll up our sleeves and tackle the biggest challenges facing mechanical contractors-from labor shortages to emerging technologies - while ensuring contractors remain at the forefront of innovation."

By joining the Governing Board, BuildOps also gains a full voting seat on MCAA's Board of Directors, providing a direct voice in the organization's most critical conversations. This influence enables BuildOps to further its mission: empowering contractors with the tools and knowledge they need to stay profitable, competitive, and ready for what's next.

"MCAA is excited to see BuildOps deepen its commitment to our organization and the union mechanical contracting community," said Tim Brink, CEO of MCAA. "Their dedication to advancing the industry aligns perfectly with our mission to give contractors the resources and technology required to thrive. We look forward to their continued contributions and the positive impact this partnership will bring."

The MCAA Annual Convention, held in Austin, Texas, is the association's premier event. As a Major Sponsor, BuildOps will engage with top decision-makers, share insights on emerging technologies, and explore forward-thinking strategies to help mechanical contractors optimize operations and boost profitability. This industry gathering provides a platform for BuildOps to demonstrate how its integrated solutions can address contractors' day-to-day challenges while preparing them for the future.

About BuildOps

BuildOps is the only all-in-one business platform built exclusively for commercial contractors. Through its seamless integration of project management, service, dispatching, invoicing, and AI-powered automation, BuildOps empowers businesses to streamline operations, adapt to market changes, and drive growth. Its appointment to the Governing Board, coupled with the sponsorship of the MCAA Annual Convention, reflects BuildOps' commitment to actively shaping the trajectory of mechanical contracting.

Media Contact

Justin Mauldin

Salient PR

achievemore@salientpr.com

737.234.0936

SOURCE: BuildOps

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire