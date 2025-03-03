Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2025) - Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (OTC Pink: APEOF) (FSE: 97A0) ("CTI" or the "Company") announces today that Zara Kanji is no longer Chief Financial Officer for the Company and Harry Nijjar has been appointed in her place.

Mr. Nijjar is currently a Managing Director with Malaspina Consultants Inc. and provides CFO and strategic financial advisory services to his clients across many industries. This experience has allowed him to help his clients successfully navigate regulatory and financial environments within which they operate. Mr. Nijjar holds a CPA CMA designation from the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and a BComm from the University of British Columbia.

"We look forward to the addition of Harry to the CTI team and would like to thank Zara for her efforts as a valuable member of the Company's Management over the past years and wish her continued success in her other ventures" stated Kal Malhi, CEO of the Company.

