Great Neck, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2025) - As winter's chill envelops New York, residents face not only freezing temperatures but also the harsh effects of cold weather on their skin. Recognizing the unique challenges posed by winter conditions, Laser by Aleya, a premier provider of laser and electrolysis hair removal services in Great Neck, offers expert advice to help protect and maintain healthy skin during the colder months.





Expert Strategies for Winter Skin Protection



Winter's low humidity and cold winds can strip the skin of its natural moisture, leading to dryness, itchiness, and redness. A recent survey from CeraVe® revealed that 69% of Americans experience dryness, 51% report itchiness, and 24% notice redness as the most bothersome skin discomforts during winter.

Aleya Bamdad, Founder and CEO of Laser by Aleya, emphasizes the importance of adjusting skincare routines to combat these seasonal challenges. She advises, "In winter, our skin's protective barrier is compromised due to decreased ambient humidity and exposure to icy winds, leading to faster moisture loss."

To safeguard skin health during winter, Laser by Aleya recommends the following practices:

Moisturize Regularly : Apply a rich, hydrating moisturizer immediately after bathing to lock in moisture.

: Apply a rich, hydrating moisturizer immediately after bathing to lock in moisture. Use Gentle Cleansers : Opt for non-fragranced, moisturizing cleansers to prevent stripping natural oils.

: Opt for non-fragranced, moisturizing cleansers to prevent stripping natural oils. Limit Hot Showers : Prolonged exposure to hot water can lead to the loss of natural lipids in the skin.

: Prolonged exposure to hot water can lead to the loss of natural lipids in the skin. Protect Against UV Rays: Snow reflects up to 80% of the sun's UV light, increasing the risk of skin damage.

"Implementing sun protection into your winter skincare routine is essential to prevent long-term skin damage," says Bamdad.

By adopting these measures, individuals can maintain healthy, radiant skin throughout the winter season.

About Laser by Aleya

Laser by Aleya is a leading provider of professional laser and electrolysis hair removal services in Great Neck, New York. Committed to delivering safe, effective, and personalized treatments, Laser by Aleya uses advanced techniques to help clients achieve smooth, hair-free skin. Founded by Aleya Bamdad, a certified expert with 20 years of experience, Laser by Aleya focuses on client comfort, satisfaction, and results, setting the standard in quality hair removal services.

