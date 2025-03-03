JetSMART: Do you want to Travel at Ultra-Low Prices to the Most Incredible Destinations in South America?

JetSMART Expands to the U.S., Bringing Affordable Travel Options to South America

Have you ever dreamed of visiting one of the wonders of the world, Machu Picchu in Peru? Have you wondered what it's like to taste the best barbecue of your life in Lionel Messi's homeland, Argentina? Have you thought about disconnecting and finding inspiration in the breathtaking landscapes of San Pedro de Atacama in Chile? Or living the experience of a lifetime in the warm waters of Cartagena de Indias in Colombia?

Here's how to do it the SMART way-paying an ultra low price that let you reach the most exciting destinations in on one of the largest airlines in South America, paying only for the baggage you need and at ultra-low fares.

JetSMART Airlines, a U.S.-backed airline operating in South America, has enabled sales channels in the United States through travel agencies so that everyone can fly at ultra-low prices. JetSMART is the largest and fastest-growing ultra-low-cost airline in South America. Since its founding in 2016, JetSMART has revolutionized the airline industry, currently serving more than 80 domestic and international routes across eight countries in the region, including Chile, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Brazil, Uruguay, Paraguay, and Ecuador.

"At JetSMART we are innovating, launching sales in the United States. Undoubtedly this is the cornerstone of our expansion project. Our Ultra-Low-Cost model is proven and has allowed us to carry more than 35 million passengers, flying SMART at ultra-low fares on new aircraft, actually, one of the youngest fleets in the world. We see enormous potential in connecting new passengers in the United States to destinations in Latin America to promote development, tourism and connectivity. We have been recognized as the best low cost in South America and number three in customer satisfaction in the region by SKYTRAX World Airline Awards. Our fleet of 44 factory-new Airbus aircraft is the largest ultra low cost fleet in the region", said Estuardo Ortiz, CEO of JetSMART.

JetSMART's business model is based on radical low-cost efficiency, allowing millions of passengers to access air travel for the first time, significantly reducing prices in every market it enters. The airline has a strategic alliance with American Airlines, allowing passengers to earn and redeem miles in the AAdvantage program, expanding its route network and enhancing its value proposition, buying tickets in the US to travel a diverse offer of routes to fantastic South American destinations.

Backed by world-class investors such as Indigo Partners and American Airlines, JetSMART is positioned as the leader in the low-cost market and plans to operate more than 100 aircraft by 2028, connecting communities and creating new opportunities for travelers eager to explore South America, and has been repeatedly recognized for its operational excellence, winning awards such as SKYTRAX's Best Low-Cost Airline in South America in 2021 and 2023.

With JetSMART, booking tickets is simple and SMART. Visit www.jetsmart.com or check with your trusted travel agency.

JetSMART Airlines is the largest and fastest growing ultra-low cost (ULCC) airline in South America, committed to offering affordable fares and expanding air connectivity in the region.

With the backing of world-class investors such as Indigo Partners and American Airlines, JetSMART is positioned as the leader in the low-cost market and plans to operate more than 100 aircraft by 2028, connecting communities and creating new opportunities for South American travelers.

JetSMART has been repeatedly recognized for its operational excellence, winning awards such as the SKYTRAX for the best low-cost airline in South America in 2021 and 2023. In addition, its alliance with American Airlines and the accrual of miles in the AAdvantage program, expands its route network and strengthens the value proposition for passengers. For more information, visit www.JetSMART.com

