The 3M Open Is Here To Stay Through 2030

3M and the PGA TOUR have announced a five-year extension of 3M's title sponsorship of the 3M Open through 2030. The extension will continue to bring the world's top golfers to TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., and pave the way for even more community impact and support.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with 3M and a passionate Minnesota fan base that supports every sport in every season, including the 3M Open from day one," said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. "That same passion from 3M is on display each summer as they invest in their community and positively impact lives through the 3M Open."

The 3M Open is a mechanism to give back to the community and demonstrate the many unexpected ways 3M Science improves lives while showcasing the world's greatest golfers. Since 2019, the 3M Open has donated more than $8 million to charity positively impacting more than one million lives. The tournament aligns with 3M's commitment to improve lives in communities where people live, work and learn.

"The 3M Open is more than a golf tournament - it's a force for good that brings people together around 3M innovation and supporting Minnesota communities," said 3M CEO Bill Brown. "Our title sponsorship and partnership with PGA TOUR showcases 3M Science for some of our most valued customers and partners while improving lives in our own backyard, and we look forward to continuing the 3M Open for years to come."

The 2025 3M Open will be held July 21-27 at TPC Twin Cities, where Jhonattan Vegas is expected to defend his 2024 title. The 2025 event will be televised on CBS/Paramount+, Golf Channel, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ and distributed internationally via the TOUR's World Feed.

TPC Twin Cities was designed by World Golf Hall of Fame member Arnold Palmer, who worked in consultation with Minnesota native and PGA TOUR veteran Tom Lehman. 3M has supported the golf community for more than 30 years, including hosting the 3M Championship, a PGA TOUR Champions event at TPC Twin Cities, from 1993-2018.

