Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2025) - Sol Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (OTCQX: CYFRF) (formerly, Cypherpunk Holdings Inc, "Sol Strategies" or the "Company"), a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to investing in and providing infrastructure for the Solana blockchain ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Luis Berruga, Founder and Managing Partner of LBS Capital, to its Board of Directors. With over 20 years of expertise and leadership in global ETF markets and traditional finance, Berruga's extensive experience in ETF's and asset management is expected to provide critical insights and business development opportunities as Sol Strategies continues its growth trajectory and advances the development of its institutional Solana Staking platform.

"We are honored to welcome Luis to our Board of Directors," said Sol Strategies CEO Leah Wald. "Mr. Berruga's deep expertise in global asset management and institutional asset management will bring invaluable guidance as we continue to execute our strategic growth plans. From entrepreneurial achievements at LBS Capital, where he advises leaders in the wealth and asset management industry, to his leadership at Global X ETF's, Luis has demonstrated a remarkable ability to drive sustainable growth while advancing innovative investment product solutions. His contributions and deep rolodex of relationships will play a vital role as we scale our operations and accelerate the development of the world's premier institutional grade staking platform for the Solana ecosystem."

During his 10-year tenure at Global X ETFs, Berruga held several senior executive roles, including CEO and chairman of the board of the company's global operations, Board Member of Global X Funds, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer. In these capacities, he led operations and oversaw, designed, managed and successfully implemented all aspects of the infrastructure buildout necessary to support a fast-growing ETF business that rapidly increased assets under management from $2bn at the beginning of 2014 to $45bn at the end of 2023 in the US and $80bn globally. Since leaving Global X, Berruga founded and leads LBS Capital, a boutique investment firm and advisory business specializing in Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and corporate governance that partners with a select group of C-level executives in the wealth and asset management industry.

"It is a privilege to join Sol Strategies' Board of Directors and contribute to its groundbreaking work in developing technology and infrastructure for the rapidly growing Solana Ecosystem," said Berruga. "Throughout my career, I've been passionate about the global asset management business, and Sol Strategies' innovative staking platform represents a critical advancement in the institutional adoption of digital assets. I look forward to supporting the company's efforts to scale its business through its innovative technology solutions and strategic partnerships and acquisition strategy."

Berruga's appointment increases Sol Strategies' Board of Directors to six members, reinforcing the Company's commitment to strong governance and diverse leadership. His extensive expertise in traditional asset management and deep relationships with global business leaders aligns closely with Sol Strategies' vision to create a leading institutional Solana staking platform through a combination of proprietary technology solutions and strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

About Sol Strategies

Sol Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (OTCQX: CYFRF) is a Canadian investment company that operates at the forefront of blockchain innovation. Specializing in the Solana ecosystem, the company provides strategic investments and infrastructure solutions to enable the next generation of decentralized applications.

To learn more about Sol Strategies, please visit www.solstrategies.io. A copy of this news release and all the Company's related material documents regarding the Company may be obtained under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

