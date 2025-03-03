Strategic Partnership to Build Europe's Largest AI Cluster in 2025 in France, Powered by Decarbonized Energy

Fluidstack, a leading AI Cloud Platform, has partnered with Eclairion, a French specialist in modular, high-density data centers, to build Europe's largest GPU supercomputer for Mistral AI. The facility, located in Bruyères-le-Châtel, Essonne (40km south from Paris), will provide state-of-the-art compute infrastructure, reinforcing France's leadership in sovereign AI capabilities and energy-efficient AI infrastructure.

This multi-year partnership brings together Fluidstack's expertise in large-scale AI clusters, Eclairion's next-generation data center design, and Mistral's cutting-edge AI research. The cluster will be deployed in phases, leveraging the top-performing GPUs to support the growing demands of foundation model training and AI innovation.

A Milestone for Europe's AI Sovereignty

"This partnership strengthens France's position as a leading AI compute hub. With Mistral AI's innovation, Fluidstack's rapid deployment, and Eclairion's infrastructure, we are building Europe's most advanced AI cluster," said César Maklary, Co-founder and President of Fluidstack.

The cluster will be housed at Eclairion's 40 MW site in Bruyères-le-Châtel, with plans for expansion to reach 100MW+. The readily-available connection to the decarbonized French energy grid makes this an ideal location for hosting large-scale AI infrastructure.

Building the Future of AI in France

This announcement follows Fluidstack's recent commitment to building a standalone 1-gigawatt AI supercomputer in France with an initial investment of €10 billion. This giga-cluster was announced earlier this month at the AI Action Summit in Paris under the leadership of President Emmanuel Macron.

With this continued momentum, Fluidstack is cementing its role as a key player in France and Europe's AI expansion, delivering next-generation compute infrastructure for AI research and development. The Mistral AI cluster is part of this broader vision, ensuring France and Europe remain competitive on the global AI stage alongside the United States and China.

Key Highlights of the Project

Multi-Year Deployment The first tranche of the cluster will be operational by Summer 2025, with phased rollouts continuing throughout the year.

The first tranche of the cluster will be operational by Summer 2025, with phased rollouts continuing throughout the year. Massive Scale - Designed to scale beyond 18,000 GPUs, with potential for further expansion.

- Designed to scale beyond 18,000 GPUs, with potential for further expansion. Next-Gen AI Hardware Powered by the best-performing GPUs, optimized for AI model training and inference.

Powered by the best-performing GPUs, optimized for AI model training and inference. Decarbonized Energy The facility will run on 100% decarbonized electricity provided by nuclear and renewable energy sources, ensuring sustainability.

The facility will run on 100% decarbonized electricity provided by nuclear and renewable energy sources, ensuring sustainability. Sovereign AI Security Aligns with France's goal of developing local AI infrastructure and becoming a leader in AI alongside the US and China.

About Fluidstack

Fluidstack is the AI Cloud Platform built for the world's leading AI companies. Founded in 2017 in Oxford University, the company has grown to become a leading AI cloud provider, powering Mistral, Character.AI, Poolside, and Black Forest Labs amongst others. With over 100,000 GPUs under management on its platform, Fluidstack enables rapid access to high-performance exa-scale compute within days. Customers trust Fluidstack to deliver best-in-class performance and reliability for multi-thousand GPU training and inference workloads.

To learn more, visit www.fluidstack.io.

