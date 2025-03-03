Tecogen, Inc.: Vertiv and Tecogen Forge Global Partnership to Enhance Cooling Solutions for Power-Constrained Data Centers

Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX:TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating, and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce a collaboration with Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. This collaboration enables Vertiv to offer Tecogen's advanced natural gas-powered chiller technology to data centers worldwide, addressing power constraints and facilitating the deployment of AI at scale.

Artificial Intelligence is driving massive power shortages and cooling system upgrades in data centers. Tecogen's technology has been proven over 40 years in demanding 24/7 applications such as healthcare and process cooling. Vertiv has trusted relationships with data centers worldwide and expertise in mission critical systems within data centers. This global partnership underscores Vertiv and Tecogen's commitment to delivering sustainable, cost-effective, and resilient infrastructure solutions.

"We are excited to partner with Tecogen to bring innovative cooling solutions to our customers", said George Hannah, Sr Director of Chilled Water systems at Vertiv. "Integrating Tecogen's technology into our portfolio allows data center operators to overcome power constraints, optimize energy usage, and confidently expand their AI capabilities."

"This relationship is advantageous for both parties." said Abinand Rangesh, Chief Executive Officer at Tecogen. "For Tecogen, having a world-renowned partner like Vertiv enables us to scale rapidly in the data center market. By combining Vertiv's expertise in end-to-end data center thermal systems with Tecogen's proven natural gas-powered chiller technology, the collaboration offers a compelling value proposition for data centers aiming to enhance performance while managing energy consumption effectively."

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains high efficiency and ultra-clean cogeneration products including combined heat and power systems, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial applications. The company's cost efficient, reliable, and environmentally friendly products for energy production nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce customers' carbon footprint. In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,200 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel in key markets in North America. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

About Vertiv

Vertiv brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers' vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

