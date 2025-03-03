Pecan AI Expands Leadership to Meet Rising Demand for Business-First AI

New Board Appointments Signal Growth as AI Moves Beyond Data Science Teams

As AI adoption accelerates, companies are shifting their focus from technical innovation to real-world business applications. To support this transition, Pecan AI has appointed tech veteran Trevor Healy as Executive Chairman and former P&G CIO Andy Walter as an advisory board member. Their leadership marks a growing industry movement toward AI solutions designed for business decision-makers rather than just data science teams.

Healy, a technology entrepreneur and investor (formerly PayPal, Telefonica, Verisign), has a proven track record of scaling AI and tech-driven businesses. Walter, former CIO at Procter & Gamble, brings decades of expertise in enterprise analytics and IT strategy. Their appointments reflect the increasing demand for AI that integrates directly into business decision-making without requiring specialized technical expertise.

"AI adoption isn't just about having the right technology - it's about making AI work for business teams," said Trevor Healy. "Companies today have more data than ever, yet many still struggle to turn it into meaningful predictions. Pecan is changing that by making predictive analytics directly available to business teams, without requiring dedicated data scientists. That's why I'm excited to help scale this transformation."

Walter, who led P&G's global analytics transformation, sees a major shift in how enterprises approach AI integration.

"Many organizations invest in AI but struggle to scale it beyond early-stage pilots," said Andy Walter. "Pecan is addressing this challenge by enabling business intelligence teams to apply predictive analytics where it matters - without getting stuck in complex modeling or technical bottlenecks."

Expanding AI Access: Predictive Insights Without Data Scientists

As companies push forward with AI adoption, 74% of organizations report difficulties scaling AI beyond proof-of-concept projects. One major barrier is reliance on specialized data science teams, which can slow down implementation and limit AI's impact across an organization.

To bridge this gap, Pecan AI has focused on making predictive analytics more accessible to business intelligence (BI) teams. The company has developed a predictive modeling Co-Pilot that allows BI analysts to generate predictive insights independently, helping businesses forecast outcomes such as customer churn, demand fluctuations, and lead conversion trends.

"Trevor and Andy's leadership will help us expand this vision and refine how predictive analytics fits into everyday business decision-making," said Dr. Zohar Bronfman, CEO & Co-Founder of Pecan AI. "The future of AI isn't just about building models - it's about making them work in real-world business scenarios."

How Businesses Are Applying Predictive Analytics

Pecan AI's platform is already being used by companies looking to apply predictive analytics without hiring dedicated data science teams.

Case Study: Little Spoon (DTC Food Delivery)

The Challenge: The company needed a way to predict customer lifetime value (LTV) and reduce churn while operating with lean resources.

The Solution: Using Pecan AI, BI analysts built predictive models independently, optimizing marketing spend and retention strategies.

The Results: Improved customer engagement and marketing ROI, making AI-driven decision-making a core part of daily operations.

"Pecan's predictive capabilities helped us refine our customer strategies without requiring technical expertise," said Adam Smith, Director of Strategic Analytics at Little Spoon. "It made predictive analytics a natural part of our strategy, not an isolated tool."

About Pecan AI

Pecan AI is the leader in Generative AI (GenAI), empowering businesses to harness the power of AI and machine learning without requiring extensive data science expertise. Co-founded by Dr. Zohar Bronfman and Noam Brezis, Pecan AI delivers actionable insights that drive smarter decisions and tangible results. With its intuitive platform, organizations can quickly integrate predictive modeling into their operations, solving critical business challenges in areas such as demand forecasting, customer retention, and inventory optimization.

Pecan AI's mission is to democratize AI, making advanced analytics accessible to businesses of all sizes. By bridging the gap between technical complexity and business needs, Pecan AI enables companies to unlock growth opportunities, boost efficiency, and stay ahead in competitive markets.

To learn more, visit www.pecan.ai and follow Pecan AI on LinkedIn .

