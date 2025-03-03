Fri Period Expands Sustainable Menstrual Care Globally

Fri Period, the innovative menstrual care company founded by sustainability advocate Nina Smith and co-founder Amy Donofrio, a conservation educator, announces its March '25 expansion into the Australian market, marking a significant milestone in its global mission to revolutionize sustainable period care. The upcoming expansion follows the company's successful U.S. launch in September 2023 and recent recognition at the Sexual Wellness Awards 2024, where it received the bronze award in the Menstrual Wellness Champion category.

Founder, Nina Smith, has an extensive business development and marketing background and a master's degree in human rights law. Ensuring Fri Period has an ethical and transparent supply chain with fair working conditions is extremely important to her.

Fri Period emerged from a stark realization: approximately 20 billion single-use period products end up in U.S. landfills annually. This environmental crisis, coupled with the persistent stigma surrounding menstruation affecting 1.8 billion people globally, drove Smith to create a company that addresses ecological sustainability and social impact in the menstrual care space.

"The menstrual care industry has long overlooked its environmental impact while perpetuating unnecessary shame around a natural bodily function. According to the United Nations Environment Programme's report "Single-use menstrual products and their alternatives", a single menstruator uses between 5,000 and 15,000 disposable pads and tampons throughout their lifetime, and globally, an estimated 2 billion menstrual items are flushed down toilets every day." says Nina Smith, Founder of Fri Period. "Our expansion to Australia represents more than just business growth-it's about creating a global movement towards sustainable period care and breaking down the taboos that still exist around menstruation."

The company's rapid growth from its U.S. launch to international expansion in just over a year demonstrates the strong market demand for sustainable menstrual care solutions. Fri Period's product line focuses on reusable alternatives to traditional period products, significantly reducing the environmental impact of menstrual care while providing comfortable, reliable options for consumers.

The recent bronze award in the Menstrual Wellness Champion category at the Sexual Wellness Awards 2024 validates Fri Period's innovative approach to combining sustainability with menstrual wellness education and advocacy. The company's commitment to breaking down period stigma through education and open dialogue has resonated with consumers and industry experts.

"Our recognition at the Sexual Wellness Awards reinforces what we've known all along-that sustainable period care and menstrual wellness education go hand in hand," Smith adds. "As we enter the Australian market, we're excited to continue our mission of making sustainable period care accessible while fostering open conversations about menstruation."

Fri Period is a sustainable menstrual care company dedicated to reducing the environmental impact of period products while promoting open dialogue about menstruation. Founded in 2023 by Nina Smith and co-founder, Amy Donofrio, the company offers innovative, eco-friendly menstrual care solutions and champions menstrual wellness education.

From its launch in the United States to its expansion into Australia, Fri Period continues to lead the charge in transforming the menstrual care industry through sustainability and stigma-free advocacy.

