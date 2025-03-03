Anzeige
Montag, 03.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
ACCESS Newswire
03.03.2025 21:02 Uhr
Pura Vida Med Spa and Cosmetic Laser Center Expands With New Location in Marriottsville, MD

Finanznachrichten News

Cutting-Edge Aesthetic and Wellness Treatments, Delivered by the Same Expert Team with the Same Unmatched Quality

FULTON, MARYLAND / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2025 / Pura Vida Med Spa, a leading provider of medical aesthetics and wellness solutions, is proud to announce the opening of its second location at 2470 Longstone Lane, Suite C, Marriottsville, MD 21104. This expansion brings Pura Vida's expertise in natural beauty enhancements and state-of-the-art treatments to the thriving Turf Valley community.

Pura Vida Med Spa Front Desk

Pura Vida Med Spa Front Desk
Pura Vida Med Spa front desk picture.

Building on the success of its flagship location in Fulton, MD, the physician-owned and operated med spa remains committed to delivering advanced, science-backed aesthetic and wellness services. The new location offers a comprehensive range of treatments, including:

  • Aesthetic Enhancements: Neurotoxins, fillers, Hydrafacial, laser skin resurfacing, chemical peels, and pain-free laser hair removal.

  • Wellness Services: Weight management programs, comprehensive skin analysis, medical-grade skincare, and more.

Clients now have greater access than ever before to non-invasive cosmetic procedures and personalized wellness treatments. With increasing demand for weight management solutions, patients can confidently pursue these sought-after treatments, knowing that Pura Vida provides strong medical oversight, a commitment to education, and adherence to best practices.

"Our goal has always been to provide exceptional care and cutting-edge treatments that help our patients feel confident and beautiful," said Leslie Apgar, MD, Founder and Medical Director of Pura Vida Med Spa. "With this second location, we're excited to expand our reach and continue providing personalized, physician-directed care. As medicine and technology evolve rapidly, it's more important than ever for patients to have access to safe, effective, and innovative treatments."

Pura Vida Med Spa and Cosmetic Laser Center has earned a reputation for its physician-led expertise, highly trained practitioners, and commitment to patient safety. The dedicated team of licensed professionals combines science, artistry, and the latest technology to deliver outstanding results.

To learn more about Pura Vida Med Spa's services or book an appointment, visit https://www.puravidamedspa.com/ or call (301) 604-8432.

About Pura Vida Med Spa and Cosmetic Laser Center

Pura Vida was founded in 2007 in its original location in the Maple Lawn development in Fulton, MD. It expanded to its new location on Maple Lawn Boulevard in 2018 and has been a training hub for various procedures as it boasts a vast array of cutting-edge technologies. The mission remains as the name indicates, to live the good life, and to live beautifully. Dr. Apgar, a board-certified OBGYN who retired from practicing in 2017, routinely trains practitioners across the country on safe and effective injection techniques, laser technologies and on best business practices. Her focus is on female empowerment and helping her staff and patients be the biggest and best versions of themselves possible.

Contact Information

Amy Soule
Practice Manager
amy@puravidamedspa.com
301-604-8432

SOURCE: Pura Vida Med Spa and Cosmetic Laser Center



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
