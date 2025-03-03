Property for Industry (PFI) Extends Partnership with Yardi

Industrial specialist to centralise document management and automate processes

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Property for Industry (PFI), a specialist in the industrial sector, has extended its partnership with Yardi®. With 90+ quality properties worth over $2 billion, PFI's well-diversified portfolio is focused on strategic locations that represent significant growth opportunities for the company and its tenants.

Since implementation, Yardi's cloud-based real estate platform has helped PFI to manage its portfolio from a single, connected solution. The company has boosted productivity, centralised investment accounting, gained faster forecasting, and automated processes across leasing, maintenance, and procurement. With the addition of Yardi® Document Management for SharePoint, PFI can integrate Yardi® Voyager business data into Microsoft SharePoint, and vice versa, for centralised document management, time savings, and easier content sharing.

"We have been working with Yardi for a few years, and it's been a valuable part of our digital transformation. The platform allows for a configurable interface to interact with our financial data and enables efficient single-source data capture due to its integrated nature," said Craig Peirce, Chief Finance and Operating Officer for PFI. "Yardi's solution will enable flexible and structured document management, while allowing us to leverage the industry-standard SharePoint platform with all the added functionality that it offers."

"We're excited to continue working with PFI, helping to streamline operations and make real estate processes more efficient," said Bernie Devine, senior regional director for Yardi. "In addition to the benefits offered by the broader Yardi project, Document Manager will streamline PFI's document management and provide teams with more flexibility and control."

About Property for Industry (PFI)

As a professional landlord to the industrial sector, with a track record extending over many years, PFI looks to generate strong, stable returns for our investors by focusing on this growing sector. Our participation in the industrial economy in turn generates prosperity for New Zealand. For more information, please visit propertyforindustry.co.nz.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.au.

