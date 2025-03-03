Anzeige
Montag, 03.03.2025
Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
WKN: A14XKE | ISIN: IT0005119810 | Ticker-Symbol: 2ZP
Frankfurt
03.03.25
17:15 Uhr
18,380 Euro
+1,480
+8,76 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVIO SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVIO SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,26018,78022:13
ACCESS Newswire
03.03.2025 21:50 Uhr
118 Leser
Avio Health Launches World's First Functional Medicine LLM for Emagene Life, Transforming Personalized Healthcare

Finanznachrichten News

Transforming Personalized Healthcare with Cutting-Edge Functional Medicine: Avio Health Launches World's First LLM for Emagene.Life

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2025 / Avio Health, a deep-tech company dedicated to advancing healthcare through data analytics and machine learning, today announced the launch of the world's first Functional Medicine-based Large Language Model (LLM) developed exclusively for Emagene.Life. This breakthrough follows 18 months of intensive research and development, delivering a new standard in personalized healthcare.

Through sophisticated machine learning, Avio Health's system rapidly analyzes and unifies patient blood biomarker data from around the globe. Clinicians can now go from manually interpreting labs for hours to receiving comprehensive analysis in just minutes. Emagene Life professionals report the platform significantly enhances patient care and preventive health focus, giving doctors, dieticians, and nutritionists more time to spend on meaningful interactions with patients.

"Avio Health's mission is to harness technology to streamline medical workflows while elevating patient-centric care," said Elvin Siew, Founder Avio Health.

"By partnering with Emagene Life, we've shown how Functional Medicine can be powered by advanced data analysis-ultimately delivering quicker, more precise insights that empower healthcare providers and their patients."

Key Highlights

  • Transformative Speed: Shaves hours off lab data interpretation by leveraging a cutting-edge Functional Medicine-based LLM.

  • Global Data Integration: Unifies and standardizes worldwide blood biomarker results into a single, comprehensive view.

  • Enhanced Clinical Focus: Allows medical professionals to dedicate more time to patient relationships and preventive care strategies.

  • Holistic Support: Delivers advanced insights for dieticians, nutritionists, and specialists seeking to offer personalized supplement and lifestyle recommendations.

  • Precise Personalized Care: Delivers targeted lifestyle interventions and supplement protocols based on each patient's unique profile.

"As pioneers in functional medicine and preventative health, we are thrilled to integrate Avio Health's advanced system," added Dr Shirley Koeh, Medical Director Emagene Life.

"This tool not only saves clinicians significant time but also allows us to tailor medical advice more effectively-enhancing the overall patient experience."

By accelerating lab analysis and boosting personalized recommendations, Avio Health and Emagene Life aim to redefine Functional Medicine in clinical practice.

For more information about Avio Health's new LLM or to request a demonstration, please visit email info@avio.health

About Avio Health

Avio Health is a deep-tech company driving innovation in healthcare through advanced data analytics and machine learning. By developing intelligent solutions that streamline clinical workflows and optimize patient outcomes, Avio Health supports a broad spectrum of healthcare needs while delivering transformative results in specialized areas like Healthcare.

About Emagene Life

Emagene Life specializes in functional medicine and preventative health solutions designed to elevate patient well-being. By partnering with Avio Health, Emagene Life continues to expand its mission of delivering personalized healthcare through cutting-edge technology and expert clinical insight.

Media Contact:

Elvin Siew
elvin@avio.health
60129799819

SOURCE: Avio Health



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
