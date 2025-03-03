Oregon State University Expands Education and Research Opportunities for Vietnam's Future Tech Leaders

OSU President Jayathi Murthy engages with students, parents, and education counselors in Ho Chi Minh City

As Vietnam strengthens its position in semiconductors, advanced technology, and AI development, Oregon State University (OSU) is expanding opportunities for Vietnamese students to access world-class education, research experience, and global industry connections.

During her visit to Ho Chi Minh City, OSU President Jayathi Y. Murthy met with Vietnamese school students, parents, and education counselors, highlighting the university's globally recognized research, strong industry partnerships, and career-focused education that prepare students for leadership roles in the rapidly evolving tech sector.

"Vietnam's rapid growth in semiconductors, AI, and advanced technology is contributing to the future of global innovation, and Oregon State University is proud to support this transformation," said Murthy.

NVIDIA, a world leader in accelerated computing, recently announced its first Vietnam research and development center, signaling its confidence in the country's AI future.

"These are exciting times for Vietnam and its vast pool of talented young people. At OSU, we provide students with access to cutting-edge research, industry collaboration, and career pathways that align with Vietnam's aspirations in high-tech manufacturing, digital transformation, and engineering," said Murthy.

A top U.S. research university with strong ties to Vietnam's tech future

OSU is ranked among the top 1.4% of universities worldwide and is home to nearly 38,000 students, including over 80 students from Vietnam. The university is recognized for its excellence in engineering, computer science, AI, robotics, and sustainability research - areas that align with Vietnam's ambitions in semiconductor manufacturing, AI-driven automation, and technological innovation.

Through its global research collaborations and deep industry connections, OSU serves as a preferred hiring partner for global technology leaders, including NVIDIA, Intel, Amazon, Google, and Tesla. These partnerships offer students hands-on experience, direct engagement with industry experts, and pathways to careers in high-demand fields.

"OSU is committed to expanding access to high-quality education for talented Vietnamese students. The university now offers four-year undergraduate scholarships for all residents of Vietnam accepted for admission, and for top-performing students (3.75 GPA+), OSU covers the additional cost for the prestigious undergraduate Honors College," said Bob Gilmour, Executive Director of INTO OSU - the on-campus education hub founded in 2008, to support and increase the number of international students at OSU. "We provide dedicated academic and career support to international students to help them achieve success and maximise the return on their investment."

Advancing research and innovation in semiconductors, AI, and sustainability

OSU is a leader in AI, semiconductors, and robotics research, housing the largest Computer Science program in the U.S. and ranking among the top institutions for engineering and high-performance computing. One of its most ambitious projects is the Jen-Hsun Huang and Lori Mills Huang Collaborative Innovation Complex, made possible by more than $100 million in philanthropic investments, including a $50 million gift from OSU alumni couple Jen-Hsun Huang, NVIDIA Founder and CEO, Lori Mills Huang. Set to open in 2026, the facility will house one of the most powerful supercomputers at a U.S. academic institution, advancing research in AI, sustainability, climate science, and beyond.

The initiative is being driven by the OSU Foundation. "We are committed to engaging the university's dynamic international network of alumni and supporters to help strengthen OSU's ability to address global challenges," said Shawn L. Scoville, President & CEO of OSU Foundation. "Through our US$1.75 billion 'Believe It' fundraising and engagement campaign, we are investing in OSU's students, faculty and groundbreaking infrastructure that positions OSU as a global leader in AI, sustainability, and engineering."

For more information about OSU's research and education opportunities, visit: www.oregonstate.edu

For more on OSU Foundation's global impact, visit: www.fororegonstate.org

