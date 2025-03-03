Medical Components Specialists, Inc.: Travel to San Diego with MCS for AAOS 2025

Join Medical Component Specialists at AAOS 2025 in San Diego from March 10-14. Stop by Booth 5529 to learn about our Quick Ship ProtoLab.

Medical Component Specialists is thrilled to be heading to San Diego for the American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2025 Annual Meeting , taking place from March 10th to 14th. As one of the largest gatherings in orthopedic medicine, this event provides an unparalleled opportunity to connect with industry leaders, explore cutting-edge innovations, and gain valuable insights into the future of musculoskeletal healthcare.

QuickShip ProtoLAB at AAOS 2025



For more than 90 years, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons has been dedicated to advancing orthopedic education and improving patient outcomes. AAOS 2025 continues this tradition by offering a robust lineup of expert-led presentations, hands-on workshops, and a dynamic Exhibit Hall featuring the latest surgical techniques and medical technologies. Attendees will have the chance to network with top professionals, engage in career development opportunities, and witness live demonstrations of groundbreaking procedures in the OrthoDome.

This year at AAOS 2025, MCS is excited to showcase its latest innovation at Booth 5529:

Quick Ship Protolab - a high-speed manufacturing service designed to support your R&D and proof-of-concept needs. With a rapid response team and dedicated engineering support, we collaborate closely to bring your designs to life in as little as one to three weeks. Protolab accelerates your proof of concept and time to market, streamlining design validation and regulatory submissions. Whether you need quick iterations or a functional prototype for testing, our team is ready to deliver precision and speed. Realize your next innovation with Protolab-because your next breakthrough shouldn't wait!

Our Quick Ship ProtoLab service is supported by our in-house manufacturing capabilities. Each component is made in the USA, adheres to ISO 13485 implantable medical device manufacturing standards, and is made from materials that meet ASTM standards. In addition, components are FDA-registered with full lot traceability.

Stop by Booth 5529 to discover how MCS can help bring orthopedic device concepts to life faster than ever before. If you haven't registered for AAOS 2025 yet, there's still time- secure your spot today . MCS looks forward to seeing you in San Diego!

