Dallas Boat Show: Dallas Winter Boat Show Weekend kicks off with Yacht Rock Happy Hour on March 6 at Dallas Market Hall

The highly anticipated Dallas Winter Boat Show is set to make waves once again from March 6-9, 2025, at Dallas Market Hall. This year's event promises more excitement, innovation, and Big Dock Energy than ever before, bringing together boating enthusiasts, industry leaders, and first-time buyers for a four-day celebration of life on the water.

To kick off the weekend in style, the show will host a "Yacht Rock Happy Hour" on Thursday, March 6, from 6-8 p.m. Guests can expect smooth Yacht Rock vibes with DJ Duebs and are encouraged to don their best Gilligan's Island-inspired attire for the occasion. The first 50 attendees who arrive and say "BIGDOCKENERGY" will receive a free drink ticket, making this opening night event a must-attend for boating fans looking to start the weekend on a high note. To RSVP visit: https://forms.gle/zrLmRTKN9xjpQbQ7A

A Show Packed with Innovation and Excitement

From cutting-edge technology to sleek new designs, the Dallas Boat Show is the ultimate destination for anyone who loves being on the water. This year's event will feature over 80 top brands and a massive indoor showroom filled with the latest models, marine accessories, and expert insights.

"If you're ready to experience the thrill, freedom, and pure energy of life on the water, then you need to be at the 2025 Dallas Winter Boat Show," says Bron Beal, Executive Director of the Dallas Boat Show. "With more boats, exclusive activities, and extended show hours, we're turning up the Big Dock Energy for an unforgettable event!"

Show Highlights Include:

Explore the Hottest Boats & Gear - From luxury yachts and fishing boats to wake boats and pontoons.

Meet Industry Experts & Dealers - Speak with professionals who can help you find the perfect watercraft.

Get Hands-On with the Latest Tech - See the newest advancements in marine technology.

Enjoy Special Show-Only Deals - Exclusive pricing available only at the show.

"Manufacturers are rolling out game-changing innovations, and dealers are showcasing cutting-edge technology, all under one roof at Dallas Market Hall," says Beal. "With a record-breaking lineup, attendees can explore and compare everything from runabouts and family cruisers to fishing boats, ski boats, and pontoons-all at unbeatable show prices."

Bringing Big Dock Energy to North Texas

"Boating isn't just a hobby-it's a lifestyle that delivers relaxation, excitement, and adventure," says Beal. "This year, we're bringing that Big Dock Energy to North Texas in a way that's bigger and bolder than ever before. Whether you're here to buy, browse, or just soak in the atmosphere, we're making waves and delivering the ultimate on-the-water experience-without even leaving land!"

Event Details:

Location: Dallas Market Hall

Dates: March 6-9, 2025

Tickets: Available online and at the door

For more information and ticket details, visit DallasBoatExpo.com .

