Dan Simkowitz, Co-President of Morgan Stanley, will speak at the Annual Morgan Stanley European Financials Conference which will be held in London, UK, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. GMT (7:00 a.m. ET).

Clare Woodman, Head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Latin America and Canada, and CEO of Morgan Stanley Co. International and Sharon Yeshaya, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. GMT (12:00 p.m. ET).

Both live and on-demand versions of the webcast will be available on www.morganstanley.com in the Investor Relations section.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250303746842/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations: Wesley McDade, 212.761.2430

Investor Relations: Leslie Bazos, 212.761.5352