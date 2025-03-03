Subaru of America: Subaru Joins 2025 Overland Expo As Title Sponsor With Immersive Experience, Curated Workshops, and Entertainment

Automaker to celebrate the adventurous spirit of Subaru owners at all five events nationwide

Subaru of America Inc. today announced it is joining the Overland Expo® as a title sponsor for 2025. The Overland Expo, a premier outdoor travel event, will feature the latest Subaru adventure models, including the new 2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid, as well as the Wilderness editions of the Subaru Outback, Subaru Crosstrek, and Subaru Forester. The Subaru exhibit will be a vibrant destination for adventurers, featuring curated workshops, live Subie & You Podcast recording sessions, limited-edition giveaways, exclusive Subaru gear, and the newest accessories from leading outdoor brands such as REI and Thule.

This year's Subaru Overland Expo presence will capture the outdoor-adventure spirit of Subaru owners across the country, providing an in-depth look at what makes Subaru a leader in affordable off-roading and adventure vehicles. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn best practices from experts about off-roading, pet safety, camp setup, navigation, route planning and much more, as well as connect with fellow Subaru owners to explore vehicle customization options for outdoor adventure.

Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc.: "We are all-in on off-road adventure, and excited to join the thousands of Subaru owners making their way to Overland Expo, a destination event for outdoor enthusiasts. With our unique onsite experiences, Subaru is ready to amplify our customers' stories and show our appreciation for their dedication to our brand."

As part of its commitment to being More Than a Car Company®, Subaru will partner with local shelters to host pet adoptions at each stop along the event series. The automaker will also host workshops on pet travel safety tips, offer complimentary dog treats, provide pet water stations, and host pet-focused giveaways to support the Subaru Loves Pets® initiative.

The full schedule of the 2025 Overland Expo series includes:

March 15-16: Costa Mesa, CA

May 16-18: Flagstaff, AZ

June 27-29: Redmond, OR

August 22-24: Loveland, CO

October 3-5: Arrington, VA

Select Overland Expo locations will also feature exclusive perks for lucky Subaru fans, such as a complimentary evening reception and an invitation to Camp Wilderness, a Subaru owner-exclusive camping area where attendees can enjoy complimentary food, beverages, and yoga classes.

For more information on Subaru at Overland Expo, visit www.subaru.com/overlandexpo.

