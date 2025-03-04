Electronic Caregiver, inc.: The Virtual Home Care Revolution: How Addison Care is Transforming Private Duty Home Care

The future of home care is here, and it's virtual.

Electronic Caregiver (ECG) is leading the charge in reshaping private duty home care with Addison Care, an AI-powered virtual caregiver that delivers 24/7 client oversight, maximizes revenue, opens new market opportunities, and addresses caregiver and client retention challenges-all for the low consumer cost of an $8-a-day service.

Bridging the Gaps in Home Care with Virtual Support

Home care providers continually battle competitors, new client adoption rates, clients lost due to events that occur between visits, and other financial roadblocks that impair growth and stability. Addison Care delivers not only 24/7 support for clients and caregiver management but provides a very important, cost-effective, 640 hours of additional client support per month. These hours represent a safety net between visits so home care providers have a client to come back to. This fills the gaps between the typical 80 hours of monthly contracted services for part-time live care. Addison Care helps ensure home care providers retain their hard-earned clients while offering continuous, value-enhancing care, with an added competitive edge that delivers peace of mind for clients and their families.

Unleashing New Revenue Streams with Virtual Care

Unlock a New Pipeline of Clients - Clinics, home care agencies, insurers, senior living communities, and other referral sources typically have 10x- 20x the number of virtual care leads, than those clients who need live care, leading to immediate new services and revenue, while also capturing the relationships with tomorrow's live-care customers.

Convert More Leads from Advertising - Traditional home care leads who want and can afford 80 hours of live care each month, are limited, sometimes representing only 6% of call in inquiries. Virtual care opens a floodgate of new potential to convert more leads from paid advertising efforts. Addison Care provides an affordable entry point, turning those lost leads into active clients.

Tap into an Underserved $53M+ Market - The number of Family Caregivers who are often juggling careers, multiple obligations and residences, and burdened with the overwhelm and high stress of caregiving, has increased by 10 million in just five years, up from 43M to 53M. Once seen as a competitor or "no-go" marketplace, family caregivers need virtual care support. Virtual care is their answer, providing relief, oversight, organization, and around-the-clock assistance to help both the caregiver and loved one live more safely, with more support, and greater emphasis and focus on self-care for both.

AI Caregiving: Scaling Home Care Services Without Hiring More Staff

With Addison Care, home care providers can deploy AI virtual carers to far more residential environments than they can serve with live caregivers alone, without investment or increased expenses, expanding reach, clientele, and rapidly growing new lines of revenue and their brand within their communities.

Virtual care empowers home care providers with a 24/7 workforce of AI-driven digital care agents. It's like deploying thousands of income generating caregivers overnight-without payroll costs.

Resolves caregiver turnover and recruitment headaches - Annual caregiver turnover can reach 77%. Virtual care revenue empowers home care providers with new resources not available with current profit margins, to create incentives to attract and retain caregivers.

An AI workforce without the liabilities - No risk of no-shows, theft, mistreatment, or background check failures. Addison Care delivers consistent, high-quality service every time.

Addison Aware: Discreet Activity Monitoring Delivers Added Value

As part of the Addison Care system, Addison Aware powered by Cognitive Systems, enables discreet activity monitoring through Wi-Fi sensing technology. This innovative feature provides real-time insights into the activities of those receiving care, ensuring continuous monitoring without the need for wearable devices or intrusive technologies. With Addison Aware, families and caregivers can have peace of mind knowing that their loved ones are being closely monitored, with 24/7 on-demand insights to check on a loved one's overall activity levels and patterns. Family and Carers can get iOS or Android alerts if a family member rises from bed, fails to rise from bed, can view weekly trends for sleep patterns, and significant changes in activity levels in the bedroom, main living area, kitchen, and bath.

A Public Relations Powerhouse

AI-driven virtual care is not just a revenue engine-it's a media magnet. As 10,000 people turn 65 daily and demand for home care surges, agencies embracing AI will dominate headlines, local news, and industry discussions. The visibility and credibility gained from offering an innovative care solution can generate millions in equivalent advertising exposure.

The Future is Here: Adapt or Be Left Behind

Virtual care is becoming the new industry standard. Traditional home care providers that fail to integrate AI and digital solutions, risk market erosion and eventual consolidation. It's not about just scheduling or billing, it's about leveraging AI and digital technologies for quality of service, and income.

The choice is clear:

Go Addison Care or lose relevancy.

For more information on integrating Addison Care into your business, visit https://electroniccaregiver.com/ or contact Sales at 833-324-5433 Ext. 1.

About Electronic Caregiver:

Electronic Caregiver, Inc. is a leading digital health technology and services company dedicated to transforming care for aging and chronically ill individuals worldwide. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico, the company pioneers innovative telehealth solutions, including Addison, the AI-driven 3D Virtual Caregiver. By integrating advanced technology-such as real-time health monitoring, medication management, and personalized support with a patient-centric approach, Electronic Caregiver empowers individuals to live healthier, more independent lives while enhancing caregiver efficacy. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, Electronic Caregiver partners with global leaders like Samsung, Intel, and AWS to deliver scalable, cutting-edge care solutions.

