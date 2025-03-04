Binance Supports Global Fintech Institute to Advance Fintech Education in the AI & Crypto Era

TOKYO, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance , the global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has announced its sponsorship and strategic support for the Global Fintech Institute (GFI) to advance fintech education, professional development and innovation. This collaboration aims to equip professionals with the skills needed to thrive in an era defined by artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and evolving financial regulations.

Empowering the Fintech Workforce for a Digital Future

As part of this initiative, Binance is excited to sponsor over 500 scholarships for GFI's latest course, Foundation in Crypto Regulation and Compliance. The course is catered for professionals in regulatory bodies, financial institutions, and compliance roles, especially those with a passion and curiosity for crypto.

Designed by leading industry experts and academics, this 16-hour online program provides regulators and compliance professionals with a comprehensive understanding of blockchain, cryptocurrency, and financial regulations. Participants will also gain hands-on insights into numerous important areas such as AML/KYC compliance and financial crime prevention, blockchain forensics and cross-border regulatory frameworks, RegTech solutions, and more. By the end of the course, attendees will be well-equipped to tackle compliance challenges, mitigate risks, and adapt to the evolving crypto landscape.

Interested professionals can apply for the scholarship at: https://share.hsforms.com/2LlwvBcnnTRGy1PXrfnzKCg5nir0

Importance of Fintech Education in a Transformative Era

Through this strategic collaboration, Binance and GFI aim to equip professionals with expertise in AI-driven finance and digital assets, develop fintech training programs, advance research, host industry events, and enhance global fintech literacy.

Richard Teng, CEO of Binance, commented on the partnership: "We are thrilled to join forces with the Global Fintech Institute to advance fintech education in this transformative era of AI and cryptocurrency. Education plays a crucial role in closing the knowledge gap for blockchain and crypto, just as it has for other emerging technologies in the past. Today's announcement underscores Binance's commitment to fostering innovation, enhancing regulatory compliance, and ensuring that the global fintech workforce is future-ready. With the ever-rising interest and popularity of crypto, we are certain that crypto-focused courses like these would be in high demand, and we look forward to welcoming interested applicants."

Professor David Lee, Founding Chairman at GFI, added: "As AI, blockchain, and digital assets continue to transform the financial landscape, there is an urgent need for structured fintech education and informed policy discussions. The rapid pace of technological advancement demands that professionals, regulators, and institutions stay ahead of emerging trends to ensure financial stability, security, and innovation-driven growth. Binance's generous support allows us to expand our educational programs, conduct critical research, and foster industry-wide collaboration. This partnership enables us to bridge the knowledge gap between traditional finance and digital innovations, equipping professionals with the expertise to navigate regulatory challenges, harness new opportunities, and drive responsible adoption of cutting-edge financial technologies."

The Policy Shift & Its Impact on Fintech

The growing political endorsement of digital assets in many key markets globally signals a significant policy shift that could accelerate institutional adoption, regulatory clarity, and the integration of blockchain technology into mainstream finance. If pro-crypto policies gain traction, we could see:

More financial institutions embracing Bitcoin, stablecoins, and tokenized assets.

Regulatory clarity attracting global investments into fintech startups and digital finance.

AI-powered DeFi and blockchain-based financial services gaining wider acceptance, transforming traditional banking.

This partnership between Binance and GFI ensures that compliance and regulation professionals are well-equipped to capitalize on these emerging opportunities by providing cutting-edge training, research, and thought leadership.

The collaboration between Binance and GFI was first announced at GFTN Forum, Japan 2025. Both Binance and GFI are proud members and partners of the GFTN network.

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 260 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means.

For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

About Global Fintech Institute

Global Fintech Institute (GFI) is a not-for-profit think tank and certification body dedicated to advancing fintech education, fostering meaningful collaboration, and promoting professional excellence across regulatory bodies, corporations, and academic institutions. Headquartered in Singapore, GFI tackles key challenges in the fintech landscape through rigorous research, insightful whitepapers, and thought leadership discussions which influence policy and set industry standards.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773650/Binance_Logo_Yellow_4x_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/binance-supports-global-fintech-institute-to-advance-fintech-education-in-the-ai--crypto-era-302389813.html