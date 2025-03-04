CoinDesk Indices: President Trump Proposes CoinDesk Large Cap Select Index ("CoinDesk 5") Components for U.S. Crypto Strategic Reserve

NEW YORK, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. digital asset market reached a pivotal milestone with President Trump's announcement of a proposed U.S. Crypto Strategic Reserve, which includes the same assets tracked by the CoinDesk Large Cap Select Index ("CoinDesk 5"). The President's support reinforces growing U.S. institutional adoption of digital assets, providing a clear signal to markets that regulatory standards and investment infrastructure are maturing.

"The assets proposed for the President's Crypto Reserve mirror the constituents of the CoinDesk 5, highlighting CoinDesk Indices' position as the industry standard for digital asset benchmarks, " said Alan Campbell, President of CoinDesk Indices. "This development strengthens confidence in diversified digital asset investment products and aligns with the broader trend of accelerating market adoption we're seeing."

With approximately $750 million in assets linked to the CoinDesk 5, the index has established itself as a trusted benchmark for investment products tracking the largest digital assets by market capitalization and liquidity. Financial institutions leveraging the index include Grayscale Investments , whose large cap fund was launched in February 2018. Other linked-products include Luno Large Cap Bundle , Lyons CoinDesk Large Cap Select Index SMA and BitGo Platform for Wealth Management .

Grayscale operates a publicly-traded investment vehicle in the US that holds the identical assets included in the recently announced U.S. Crypto Strategic Reserve. "Grayscale's Digital Large Cap Fund is an index fund that has been operating for over 7 years with the support of the CoinDesk Index team, currently trades under ticker GDLC, and was most recently priced at a discount of over 10% compared to the fair value of its holdings, Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana and Cardano," said Peter Mintzberg, CEO, Grayscale.

Beyond the CoinDesk 5, investors seeking broader market exposure are increasingly turning to the CoinDesk 20 Index , the most traded diversified digital asset benchmark globally, with nearly $14 billion in accumulated futures and options volume. CoinDesk 20 serves as a high-liquidity reference point for institutional investors managing digital asset portfolios and is available through over a dozen investment vehicles globally.

"As digital assets integrate further into the global financial system, we anticipate increased demand for risk management and hedging tools," added Campbell. "The U.S. administration's embrace of crypto signals the normalization of digital assets within mainstream financial markets, bringing them closer to traditional asset classes."

For more information on the index visit our website .

About CoinDesk Indices

Since 2014, CoinDesk Indices has been at the forefront of the digital asset revolution, empowering investors globally. A portfolio company of the Bullish Group, our indices form the foundation of the world's largest digital asset products. CoinDesk Indices is regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority and offers products across multi-asset indices, reference rates, and strategies. Flagships such as the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index and the CoinDesk 20 Index set the industry standard for measuring, trading, and investing in digital assets. With tens of billions of dollars in benchmarked assets, CoinDesk Indices is a trusted partner.?

Disclaimer?

CoinDesk is a portfolio company of the Bullish Group. CoinDesk Indices, Inc., including CC Data Limited, its affiliate which performs certain outsourced administration and calculation services on its behalf (collectively, "CoinDesk Indices"), does not sponsor, endorse, sell, promote, or manage any investment offered by any third party that seeks to provide an investment return based on the performance of any index. CoinDesk Indices is neither an investment adviser nor a commodity trading advisor and makes no representation regarding the advisability of making an investment linked to any CoinDesk Indices index. CoinDesk Indices does not act as a fiduciary. A decision to invest in any asset linked to a CoinDesk Indices index should not be made in reliance on any of the statements set forth in this document or elsewhere by CoinDesk Indices. All content displayed here or otherwise used in connection with any CoinDesk Indices index (the "Content") is owned by CoinDesk Indices and/or its third-party data providers and licensors, unless stated otherwise by CoinDesk Indices. CoinDesk Indices does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, adequacy, validity, or availability of any of the Content. CoinDesk Indices is not responsible for any errors or omissions, regardless of the cause, in the results obtained from the use of any of the Content. CoinDesk Indices does not assume any obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. © 2025 CoinDesk Indices, Inc. All rights reserved.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2389123/CoinDeskLogo_Landscape_Indices_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/president-trump-proposes-coindesk-large-cap-select-index-coindesk-5-components-for-us-crypto-strategic-reserve-302390782.html