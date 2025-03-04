Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2025) - Dale Reimer CFO, EnGold Mines Ltd., (TSXV: EGM) ("EnGold" or the "Company") reports that EnGold director Mr. David Brett is no longer CEO of the Company. Mr. John Brown, Chairman of the Board and long time EnGold Director, will assume the duties of the CEO on an interim basis. Mr. Brett will remain on the Board of Directors, and the Company thanks him for the service he has provided over the years.

About EnGold

EnGold is a Vancouver-based copper, gold, silver, and magnetite exploration company focused solely on its 100% owned Lac La Hache property in the Cariboo region of BC which hosts the Spout Copper Deposit, the Aurizon Gold Deposit, and the G1 Copper Deposit and other targets within a large porphyry mineralizing system. With world-class infrastructure at its doorstep, Lac La Hache is a great location to be exploring.

EnGold Mines Ltd.

Dale Reimer

CFO

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243206

SOURCE: EnGold Mines Ltd.