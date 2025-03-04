Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2025) - Plus Outdoor, the trailblazing retailer of plus-size outdoor gear, is excited to unveil its new "Check Please!" service. This innovative customer service removes the guesswork out of the online shopping experience. Empowering plus-size adventurers to confirm their size with a quick, personalized process - ensuring they're ready to conquer the outdoors in gear that works for them.

Unlike traditional online shopping generic size tools, "Check Please!" invites users to input key measurements-height, chest/bust, waist, and hips-via an easy-to-use online form. Optional preferences, like desired fit (e.g., snug or relaxed), allow for even greater customization. A short time later, customers receive tailored human powered recommendations from Plus Outdoor's expert customer fitting team. A curated collection of high-performance outdoor apparel with personalised information. Enhanced features include mobile-friendly access, detailed measuring guidance, and the option to further consult with a sizing specialist for extra support.

"We're not just selling gear; we're helping people find what truly fits their bodies and their adventures," said Mon Balon, founder of Plus Outdoor. " 'Check Please!' is about giving plus-size outdoor lovers the confidence that comes with knowing their gear is right for them-before they hit the trail."

Plus Outdoor continues to lead the industry with sizes up to women's 30 and men's 11XL, featuring trusted brands like Outdoor Research, Amble, Cartel and STOY. A curated collection of the best plus-size brands currently available in the industry. The "Check Please!" service addresses the real-world challenges of plus-size apparel, and expensive and unnecessary shipping costs, moving beyond guesswork to deliver precision and comfort. Early testers are raving about the difference: "I used Check Please' and finally got a hiking jacket that fits perfectly-no more squeezing or sagging," said Sarah T., a Sydney-based hiker.

Available now at no cost, "Check Please!" invites plus-size skiers, hikers, campers, and explorers to take control of their gear choices. Whether it's a rainy hike or Arctic northern lights journey, this tool ensures every adventurer steps into nature with confidence.

About Plus Outdoor

Founded by Mon Balon, Plus Outdoor is the world's first outdoor store designed exlusively for plus-size adventurers. Dedicated to breaking barriers in the outdoor industry by providing technical, high-performing gear for Plus Size Women and Plus Size Men. From hiking pants to waterproof jackets, every product is selected or designed to meet the needs of real people who love the outdoors.

