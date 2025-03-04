Fayafi Investment Holding Limited Appoints Institute for Rare Earth Elements as Official Auditor for its Isotope Copper Reserves

Cements governance leadership in strategic commodities with Swiss-standard auditing excellence

DUBAI, UAE, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fayafi Investment Holding, the first UAE firm made available through a bankable certificate issued under the SIX Swiss Exchange framework, listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange and featured on Bloomberg, has appointed the Institute for Rare Earth Elements and Strategic Metals (ISE) as the official auditor for its copper isotope assets.

The move follows a previous announcement where Ferrari Logistics DMCC was appointed as the official custodian for the metal reserves, which have an opening valuation of USD 3.6B.

Fayafi Investment SPV has innovated the securitization of isotope copper, an extremely rare metal with exceptional strategic applications in medicine, science and quantum computing. The SPV has launched Euroclear security certificates registered on the SIX Swiss Exchange backed by its isotope copper reserves.

On February 14th 2025, USD 1.44B worth of these certificates were made available for trading to sophisticated investors at USD 100 per certificate. By market close at 4 pm European time the same day, Fayafi Investment Holding had successfully executed trades worth USD 600 million for its certificates.

ISE's appointment as auditor ensures independent verification, strict compliance, and financial integrity, further strengthening investor confidence. It highlights Fayafi's alignment with Swiss auditing standards, widely regarded as the gold standard in financial oversight.

As part of its audit function, ISE will conduct independent quarterly stock-taking of Fayafi's isotope copper to ensure accurate valuation and verification of the physical holdings. The first quarterly audit will commence February 28th, 2025.

The process is carried out entirely independently from Fayafi's custodian Ferrari Logistics DMCC, to maintain full transparency. The separation between custody and audit guarantees a fully independent verification of inventory levels, reinforcing investor trust and corporate accountability.

"The appointment of ISE as our official auditor reflects Fayafi's commitment to Swiss-standard financial governance and market leadership in isotope copper. By maintaining a fully independent auditing and stock-taking process, we ensure the highest level of transparency and trust for our investors and regulatory bodies," said Patrick Pilati, Executive President of Fayafi Investment Holding Limited.

The audit also fulfils a mandatory requirement by the SIX Swiss Exchange, ensuring full compliance with Swiss financial regulations and reinforcing Fayafi's standing as a publicly traded entity in Switzerland.

"Compliance with the SIX Swiss Exchange requirements further solidifies our position as a trusted regulated entity in the global strategic commodities market. The fact that the audit is funded directly by the securities certificates listed on SIX guarantees absolute independence in this process," Pilati added.

Founded in 2008, ISE is a globally recognized auditing and research institution specializing in the evaluation and assurance of high-value strategic assets in regulated markets.

Fayafi Investment Holding is an Emirati-founded Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The first UAE firm to be registered on the SIX Swiss Exchange and listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange, Fayafi Investment Holding is currently the highest-value UAE publicly listed company on foreign stock exchanges. It also ranks #4 GCC-wide, reinforcing Dubai and the UAE's credibility as a global financial hub.

