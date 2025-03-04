Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2025) - Anquiro Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: AQR.P) (the "Company") and Black Pine Resources Corp. ("Black Pine"), a private corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, are pleased to announce that further to the Company's press releases dated February 24, 2023, May 10, 2023, June 19, 2023, November 2, 2023, February 1, 2024, May 21, 2024, October 17, 2024 and November 12, 2024, the Company, Black Pine and 1504671 B.C. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, have entered into an second amending agreement effective February 28, 2025 (the "Second Amending Agreement"), to amend the terms of the merger agreement dated October 17, 2024, as amended (the "Merger Agreement").

Pursuant to the Second Amending Agreement, the outside date for the proposed transaction between Black Pine and the Company (the "Proposed Transaction") has been extended to May 31, 2025. All other material terms of the Merger Agreement remain unchanged.

In connection with the extension of the outside date of the Proposed Transaction pursuant to the Second Amending Agreement, the escrow release deadline of the subscription receipts of Black Pine to be issued has also been extended from February 28, 2025, to May 31, 2025, or such later date as may be agreed upon in writing by the Company and Black Pine.

The parties continue to work diligently towards the completion of the Proposed Transaction.

Black Pine

Black Pine was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on October 20, 2017, under the name " Digital Asset Management Corp." On February 23, 2021, Black Pine changed its name to "Black Pine Resources Corp.". Black Pine is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Pursuant to a letter of intent dated April 12, 2022 ("GBR LOI"), as amended, with Great Basin Resources Inc. ("GBR"), Black Pine is entitled to earn an undivided 100% interest in the Sugarloaf Copper Project (the "Sugarloaf Property"), subject to a 2% net smeltery royalty due to GBR and certain other payments due to GBR, as provided in the GBR LOI.

Anquiro Ventures Ltd.

The Company was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on March 1, 2012, and is a Capital Pool Company (as such term is defined in Exchange Policy 2.4) listed on the Exchange. The Company has no commercial operations and no assets other than cash.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to the Exchange acceptance and, if applicable pursuant to the Exchange requirements, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Proposed Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Proposed Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

The Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Proposed Transaction and has not approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company and Black Pine with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-Looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: expectations regarding the mineral exploration activities of the Resulting Issuer, expectations regarding whether the Proposed Transaction or the concurrent financing will be completed on the terms proposed or at all, including whether conditions to the completion of the Proposed Transaction or the concurrent financing will be satisfied, or the timing for completing the Proposed Transaction.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect management of the Company and Black Pine's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company and Black Pine believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the ability to complete the Proposed Transaction; the ability of Black Pine to earn an undivided 100% interest in the Sugarloaf Property, subject the net smelter royalty and other amounts payable pursuant to the GBR LOI; the ability of Black Pine to satisfy the requirements of the GBR LOI; the ability to carry out exploration programs on the Sugarloaf Property; the ability to obtain requisite regulatory and other approvals and the satisfaction of other conditions to the completion of the Proposed Transaction on the proposed terms and schedule; the potential impact of the announcement or completion of the Proposed Transaction on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations, changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation; and the diversion of management time on the Proposed Transaction. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and Black Pine and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company and Black Pine have attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company and Black Pine do not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

