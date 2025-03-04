Falls Church, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2025) - Golden Eagle Group, Inc., a premier real estate investment and management firm based in Herndon, VA, is pleased to announce the successful lease-up of 3130 Fairview Park Drive to 98% occupancy following a full-scale renovation. The achievement underscores Golden Eagle's commitment to delivering high-quality commercial office spaces that meet the evolving needs of modern tenants.

The revitalized property attracted a distinguished list of tenants, including Arete, CHEMTREC, Keller Williams, and Arizona College of Nursing, who now call 3130 Fairview Park Drive home. The leasing efforts were spearheaded by Cushman & Wakefield, whose strategic approach, in partnership with Golden Eagle's ownership team, proved instrumental in securing long-term commitments. The property boasts a 12-year weighted average lease term (WALT), demonstrating the confidence tenants have in the building's future and Golden Eagle's management.

Irfan Totonji, CEO of Golden Eagle Group, emphasized the firm's tenant-centric approach, stating, "At Golden Eagle, we see each tenant as a partner. Their success is ultimately our success, and that philosophy has guided us throughout this lease-up process."

In today's challenging leasing environment, achieving such high occupancy rates required a dedicated, hands-on approach from both the leasing team and ownership. Tim Summers and Will Thomas of Cushman & Wakefield, along with Michael Nathan, William Gray, and Abduljabar "Jabs" Totonji who led the leasing efforts for Golden Eagle Group, ensured that every prospective tenant was met with a clear message of partnership and long-term support.

"Leasing office space in today's market is no easy feat, but thanks to our fantastic leasing team and our collaborative approach, we were able to achieve incredible results," said Jabs. "Our presence and hands-on involvement in every tour and negotiation made it clear to tenants that we are more than just a landlord-we are an active partner in their growth and success."

The successful lease-up of 3130 Fairview Park Drive is a testament to Golden Eagle Group's strategic vision and ability to execute in a dynamic market. As the company continues to invest in and enhance its portfolio, it remains committed to fostering strong, long-term tenant relationships and delivering best-in-class office environments.

