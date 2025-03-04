Huawei Unveils the AI WAN Solution, Accelerating Transition to the Net5.5G Intelligent Network Era

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2025, Leon Wang, President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, unveiled the AI WAN Solution during the product and solution launch event. He noted that carriers are accelerating the convergence of networks and AI. AI WAN comprehensively empowers IP networks in the Net5.5G era using AI. By leveraging AI routers, AI new connections, and AI new brain, AI WAN enables carriers to build networks with optimal TCO and achieve new growth across all services.

Three-Layer AI WAN Architecture: Enabling New Network Capabilities

The AI WAN Solution features a three-layer architecture consisting of AI routers, AI new connections, and AI new brain. This innovative architecture elevates network performance and intelligence to new heights. With embedded AI capabilities, AI routers support precise flow reporting and behavior identification, while also providing intrinsic security protection, building an AI WAN capability foundation. AI new connections enable flow-level scheduling to meet the diverse network requirements of various applications, allowing carriers to offer a wide array of value-added services and develop new services. By harnessing Network Digital Map and foundation models, the AI new brain creates network AI agents to assist carriers in fault diagnosis and handling, ultimately improving O&M efficiency.

Three Key Benefits with AI WAN: Addressing Multi-Scenario Needs

Accelerated ROI in consumer scenarios: To meet carriers' requirements for managing base station traffic, AI WAN enables accurate identification of sites with suppressed traffic and facilitates targeted capacity expansion through real-time traffic collection and predictive operations. Furthermore, it releases suppressed traffic through precise path optimization, thereby improving ROI.

New revenue from experience monetization in home scenarios: To meet the essential needs of home users, who now demand coverage for a wider range of terminals and applications beyond basic connectivity, AI WAN drives application innovation, optimizes user experience, and expands service offerings for home users, accelerating carriers' revenue growth from new services.

New service offerings with security protection and computing-network integration in enterprise scenarios: To address the security and service expansion needs of enterprise users, AI WAN offers value-added intelligent flash defense services that can accurately identify attack flows, safeguarding carriers' ToB private line services. AI WAN improves network transmission capacity, enabling carriers to develop new integrated computing-network services.

Looking ahead, Huawei will remain at the forefront of network intelligence innovation, developing industry-leading products and solutions. It will partner with world-leading carriers to unlock new market opportunities in the intelligent era, drive carriers' service growth, and jointly move toward the Net5.5G intelligent network era.

