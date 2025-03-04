Volkswagen shares climbed significantly by 3.3% to €107.55 in recent trading, hitting a daily high of €110.00, following EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's proposal to ease CO2 compliance requirements. The plan would give automakers three years instead of one to meet fleet emission targets, providing crucial breathing room for Volkswagen amid sluggish electric vehicle sales. This regulatory relief comes at a critical time as European manufacturers face increasingly stringent emissions standards, with average CO2 output per kilometer required to drop from the current 93.6 grams to just 49.5 grams by 2030. The positive market reaction offers a respite for Volkswagen, whose shares still trade nearly 20% below their April 52-week high of €128.60.

Trade Tensions Cast Shadow

While European regulatory flexibility boosts Volkswagen's outlook, intensifying global trade conflicts threaten to undermine these gains. New 25% tariffs imposed by the United States on Mexican and Canadian imports took effect recently, creating significant challenges for Volkswagen, which relies on Mexico as a key production hub for the U.S. market and plans a battery cell factory in Ontario. Both North American neighbors have announced retaliatory measures, raising concerns about a potential trade war with far-reaching implications for the global automotive industry. Analysts currently set a median price target of €111.71 for Volkswagen shares, as the company navigates these complex market forces while facing growing competition from Chinese manufacturers employing aggressive pricing strategies.

