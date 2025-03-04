KredosAi, the leading provider of human-centric AI-driven communication, unveiled new Rich Communications Services (RCS) capabilities in its customer engagement platform today at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. This builds on the company's previous announcement in September 2024 that introduced support for RCS functionality that coincided with Apple rolling out RCS as part of its iOS 18 update.

On a mission to improve payment outcomes for consumers and enterprises, KredosAi's proprietary AI model learns from actual customer payment behavior, enabling the platform to rapidly experiment with strategies that work and scale effectively. By embedding RCS into the platform, enterprises can reach their customers on their preferred platform with highly personalized messages and calls to action.

"By expanding our RCS capabilities, our enterprise customers are not only providing a highly personalized and unique brand experience for their customers, but they are also seeing greater success with customers taking a desired action," said CEO Balaji Sridharan. "The platform uses advanced AI approaches and can test and optimize thousands of strategies at a time, identifying what works best, resulting in optimum outcomes for enterprises."

Enterprises using the KredosAi platform see payments pulled forward up to five days sooner, improved C-SAT scores by up to 50%, and realize an ROI of 20X within the first 12 months.

KredosAi serves several of North America's tier one and two Telcos and auto lenders, and is starting to partner with financial institutions. The company experienced over 2X growth in 2024 and is on track to double that in 2025. Their efforts are focused on product development, global expansion and increasing go-to-market activity.

About KredosAi

KredosAi combines human-centered AI and behavioral economics to provide enterprises the capability to deliver personalized, outcome-driven customer experiences to late paying customers. By preserving the relationship between companies and their customers, KredosAi helps prevent disconnections and increases retention rates using a proprietary AI model that learns from customer behavior and empowers customers to take action. Follow KredosAi on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kredosai/

