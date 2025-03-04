Goldi Solar has opened a PV module manufacturing line, powered by automated optical inspection (AOI) and artificial intelligence, at its Kosamba factory in India. From pv magazine India Gujarat-based Goldi Solar has launched an AI-powered solar module manufacturing line at its new facility in Kosamba, Surat, Gujarat. Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, inaugurated the facility. The AI-driven plant, with a planned 14 GW production capacity, features high-speed stringers that automate cell assembly, achieving a throughput of 10,000 cells per hour. AI-powered automation enhances ...

