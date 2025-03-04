Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today announces the Quectel FGM842D and FGM842D-P Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth Low Energy 5.2 modules. The modules feature high performance ARM968 processors with built-in 288KB RAM and 2MB flash memory to ensure efficient performance. The modules support UART and GPIO interfaces and offer support for SPI, I2C, ADC and PWM functions in the QuecOpen solution, which offers various low power consumption modes and a keep-alive mechanism to deliver maximum flexibility to designers and developers.

Ideal for smart homes and industrial IoT deployments, the modules comply with the WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK and WPA3-SAE security standards and support True Random Number Generator (TRNG) and the AES-128 encryption algorithm. In addition, the modules feature secure firmware and flash encryption.

"We're delighted to launch the Quectel FGM842D and FGM842D-P," said Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "These compact, high-performance Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth Low Energy 5.2 modules offer optimized size and cost and are extremely versatile. This makes them suitable for a wide range of use cases across smart homes, industrial IoT and many other deployment scenarios."

Broadening their appeal further, the modules have a compact LGA package, measuring 12.5 x 13.2 x 1.8mm for the Quectel FGM842D and 16.6 x 13.2 x 1.8mm for the FGM842D-P. The FGM842D-P features a PCB antenna rather than the FGM842D's third generation RF coaxial connector or pin antenna interface. Operating in the 2.4GHz Wi-Fi frequency band, the modules operate in temperatures ranging from -40 °C to +105 °C.

About Quectel

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of 5,600 professionals sets the pace for innovation in cellular, GNSS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules as well as antennas and services.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

