Hoymiles Power Electronic Inc: Hoymiles and Amara NZero Forge Global Strategic Partnership

MADRID, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoymiles, a leading global provider of solar and storage solutions, is proud to announce a global strategic partnership with Amara NZero, a pioneering force in sustainable energy. This collaboration marks a key milestone in Hoymiles' expansion, reinforcing our commitment to driving the clean energy transition across multiple regions.

The signing ceremony took place at the headquarters of Amara NZero in Madrid, Spain. Representing Amara NZero were Gonzalo Errejon, CEO, and Salvador Bohigues, Group CTO, while Hoymiles was represented by Guy Rong, Vice President, Casey Xu, Senior Sales Manager.

Strengthening Global Collaboration

This partnership builds on the successful collaboration that began in February 2023 in Mexico and has since expanded across Latin America, with Brazil becoming the largest sales market. The partnership has also extended to Europe and the United States.

A Shared Vision for a Sustainable Future

Hoymiles and Amara NZero share a commitment to advancing green energy solutions worldwide. This global agreement signifies a long-term strategic partnership, leveraging the strengths of both companies to strengthen and broaden collaboration in existing regions while exploring new markets and applications.

Guy Rong, Vice President of Hoymiles, stated: "We are happy to continue our success journey together. This partnership with Amara NZero brings more benefits to our current customers and strengthens our ability to deliver innovative energy solutions to more people in more countries."

Gonzalo Errejon, CEO of Amara NZero, commented: "We're excited to expand our collaboration with Hoymiles, working together to provide sustainable energy solutions and empower businesses and communities toward a greener future."

The partnership between Hoymiles and Amara NZero is set to drive innovation and growth in the renewable energy sector. By combining their expertise and resources, the two companies aim to accelerate the global transition to sustainable energy, delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of their customers.

About Hoymiles

Hoymiles is powering the future with smart, reliable solar and storage solutions for every need-from DIY and residential rooftops to C&I and utility-scale projects. As a global leader in solar and storage solutions, we've been driving innovation since 2012 to make clean energy more accessible. With "Open Energy for All" as our promise, we're committed to delivering smarter, more sustainable solutions that empower people everywhere.

Learn more at www.hoymiles.com.

About Amara NZero

We are a company with extensive experience in all aspects of sustainable energy. We have a solid commitment to the Energy Transition, and we focus our activities on its main principles: decarbonization, electrification, and energy efficiency & digitalization. We offer our clients complete solutions for their projects, working together with them throughout the entire process to contribute added value at every link in the supply chain.

With a team of more than 2,200 people and over 65 years of experience, we have a presence in Spain, Portugal, Italy, France, the Balkans, USA, Mexico, Brazil, other LATAM countries & China.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2632855/Hoymiles_AmaraNZero.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hoymiles-and-amara-nzero-forge-global-strategic-partnership-302390938.html