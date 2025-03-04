Ecoprogetti has supplied US solar manufacturer CS Solar MFG LLC with an 800 MW production line to produce bifacial glass-glass passivated emitter rear cell (PERC) panels with over 22% efficiency. Italian PV manufacturing equipment provider Ecoprogetti said it has supplied US solar manufacturer CS Solar MFG LLC with an 800 MW module production line. CS Solar MFG LLC plans to use the equipment at its facility in an unspecified location in Texas. The line was conceived for the production half-cut bifacial glass-glass PERC panels with an efficiency of over 22%. "The technology provided by Ecoprogetti ...

