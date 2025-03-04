New Zealand venture Taslink has announced plans to build a 2 GW to 3 GW capacity high-voltage cable linking Australia and New Zealand to facilitate the day-to-day trading of electricity between the two nations. From pv magazine Australia The founders of Auckland-based renewables developer Far North Solar Farm have unveiled plans to build a 2,600-kilometre submarine cable connecting the Australian and New Zealand power grids. Far North Solar directors Richard Homewood and John Telfer have established new venture Taslink with plans to build a AUD 10. 85 billion ($6. 7 billion) high-voltage direct ...

