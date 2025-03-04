Meta Platforms continues to show impressive momentum on the stock market, with shares rising 0.2 percent to $669.86 on Monday's NASDAQ trading. The stock briefly touched $681.14 during the session, reflecting ongoing investor confidence in the social media giant. This upward trajectory represents a remarkable 61.61 percent increase from its 52-week low of $414.50 reached in April 2024, though it remains 9.58 percent below its February 2025 peak of $740.87. Market analysts maintain an optimistic outlook, projecting an average target price of $734.43 per share and forecasting earnings of $25.21 per share for the current fiscal year. The company's recent financial performance underscores this positive sentiment, with quarterly revenue surging 20.63 percent to $48.39 billion and earnings per share reaching $8.24, significantly outpacing the previous year's $5.46 figure.

Strategic Technology Investments

Behind Meta's market strength lies an aggressive investment strategy in artificial intelligence infrastructure. The company has announced plans to invest "hundreds of billions of dollars" in AI capabilities over the coming years, including the development of a massive AI-focused data center with estimated costs exceeding €200 billion. Potential locations under consideration include Louisiana, Wyoming, and Texas. Additionally, the tech giant is reportedly negotiating a $35 billion financing package to expand its data center operations across the United States. Meta's AI ambitions also include launching a standalone AI application and a subscription-based Meta AI service, following a business model similar to OpenAI's approach, as the company continues to leverage its extensive data collection capabilities to enhance its advertising-driven revenue model.

