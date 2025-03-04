The Hub aims to engage all citizens in sustainable technology and support EU energy security

Ricardo, a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company, has been selected to lead the European Commission's Citizen's Energy Advisory Hub, a resource supporting energy security and adoption of clean energy technology across all EU states.

The Citizen Energy Advisory Hub has been established to make the adoption and investment in sustainable energy technology and infrastructure more accessible for all EU citizens. The Hub will also act as a central support for related citizen energy initiatives across the region, to ensure optimum impact.

As the lead in the project, Ricardo will head a consortium composed of six other organisations; map all existing citizen energy projects and regulatory frameworks across the EU; identify and build on best practices; produce guidance for regulators, companies and citizens; provide technical assistance; connect regulators to providers, and lead on the communication of the project.

Ricardo's Associate Director, Policy Strategy and Economics, Eugenia Bonifazi, said: "We're delighted to be continuing our work with the European Commission on driving citizen energy across the EU, empowering citizens to produce, consume, and invest in the future of EU energy security."

The appointment of Ricardo to this role follows their successful delivery of the European Commission's Rural Energy Community Advisory Hub (RECAH) project that ran between 2022 and 2024. Similar to the Citizen's Energy Advisory Hub, RECAH sought to accelerate the development of sustainable energy community projects in European rural areas.

The project, which is set to run for three years, will host its kick off meeting in March, with a website for the project scheduled to launch in June 2025.

About Ricardo

Ricardo plc is a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company, listed on the London Stock Exchange. With over 100 years of engineering excellence and employing close to 3,000 employees in more than 20 countries, we provide exceptional levels of expertise in delivering innovative cross-sector sustainable outcomes to support energy transition and scarce resources, environmental services together with safe and smart mobility. Our global team of consultants, environmental specialists, engineers and scientists support our customers to solve the most complex and dynamic challenges to help achieve a safe and sustainable world. Visit www.ricardo.com.

