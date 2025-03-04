MatriceLab Innove announced that the first large-scale randomized controlled trial investigating endometrial immune profiling showed that personalized treatment based on immune testing can significantly increase live birth rates from IVF.

The trial showed that patients receiving personalized care based on MatriceLab's UTIMPRO endometrial immune profiling test had a live birth rate (LBR) of 41.4%, compared with 29.7% for those in a control group receiving conventional care.

Frontiers in Immunology publishedan article analyzing the results of the trial, which marks a major advance in precision medicine for reproductive health. Results were particularly strong for patients with morphologically suboptimal embryos (39.6% live birth rate vs 21.2% in the control group), and for patients with two or more failed transfers (41% LBR vs 25.5%).

The article concluded that "based on these findings, endometrial immune profiling could become an essential part of routine ART practice."

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 17.5% of people experience infertility in their lifetimes. Assisted reproductive technologies (ART) have made progress, yet success rates remain low: The live birth rate per initial cycle is about 30% for women under 35, a figure that declines rapidly with age.

The trial analyzed the endometrial profiles of 484 patients, of which 78%, or 378 patients, were found to have dysregulated endometrial immune profiles. The patients with dysregulated profiles were randomized into two groups, one receiving personalized care based on their immune profiles, and a control group receiving conventional care.

"For decades, the role of uterine immunity in IVF success has been debated, with many clinicians skeptical of immune testing and treatments due to limited evidence," Dr. Nathalie Lédée, co-founder and chief executive of MatriceLab, said. "Through this randomized controlled trial, we've demonstrated that identifying and addressing endometrial immune imbalances can significantly improve live birth rates."

Dr. Laura Prat-Ellenberg, Head of Reproductive Medicine at L'hôpital Pierre Rouquès Les Bluets, and senior author of the publication, said:

"While the focus has long been on embryo quality, we now have definitive evidence that the endometrial immune environment is equally crucial. With immune profiling and precision treatment, we're not just improving success rates-we're rewriting our understanding of why implantation fails and succeeds."

Read more about MatriceLaband the UTIMPRO test at matricelabinnove.com.

About MatriceLab

MatriceLab Innove specializes in endometrial immune health research and diagnostics. Founded in 2012 by Drs. Nathalie Lédée and Marie Petitbarat, the lab is building on more than a decade of research to help clinicians better address fertility challenges through evidence-based solutions. Their work focuses on understanding the complex relationship between immune factors and reproductive success. The company's UTIMPRO test, a CE-marked medical device that analyzes key biomarkers, provides insights into endometrial immune factors that may affect IVF success. This diagnostic approach, developed through collaboration with the University Versailles St. Quentin en Yvelines and INSERM (French National Institute of Health and Medical Research), forms the basis for personalized fertility treatment decisions. By analyzing specific immune biomarkers in the endometrium, the test helps identify potential barriers to successful implantation that conventional assessments might not detect.

MatriceLab's research contributions are supported by the French Ministry of Health through its Hospital Clinical Research Program. The company works closely with l'Hôpital Pierre Rouquès les Bluets in Paris, a respected ART and maternity hospital. MatriceLab maintains ISO 13485 certification, demonstrating its adherence to international quality standards for medical technologies and commitment to maintaining rigorous processes in reproductive medicine.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250303775054/en/

Contacts:

International press contact:

James Connell, Bogert-Magnier Communications

jim@bogert-magnier.com

+33 6 2152 1755