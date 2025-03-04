Henley & Partners: Groundbreaking Henley Opportunity Index Reveals Impact of Education and Global Citizenship on Generational Success

LONDON, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Henley & Partners has published the 2025 edition of its pioneering Henley Opportunity Index, further cementing its reputation as a premier benchmarking tool for assessing how top-tier education, combined with enhanced global access, shapes future success. Now in its second year, the index evaluates how combining premium education with additional investment-based residence and citizenship rights creates significant opportunity for the next generation, growing their global networks, maximizing their career prospects, earning potential, and economic mobility for greater achievement and prosperity across their lifetimes.

As Tess Wilkinson, Director of Henley & Partners Education, points out, a first-class education alone is no longer a guaranteed pathway to success in an increasingly competitive global job market. "While studies confirm that tertiary graduates earn around 50% more than those with only secondary education, research also reveals that over two-thirds of income disparity worldwide is dictated by the country in which an individual lives and works. With barriers to opportunity often dictated by the limitations of our citizenship, the index makes a compelling case for investment migration as a game-changing strategy for families looking to transcend the constraints of their 'birthright lottery'."

Enhancing the probability of success

The Henley Opportunity Index is the first study of its kind to quantify the benefits of combining premium education with expanded residence or citizenship rights, scoring investment migration programs available worldwide across six key factors - premium education, employment prospects, earning potential, career advancement, economic mobility, and livability.

Switzerland, which offers an investment option developed by Henley & Partners that combines private residence with Swiss forfait tax provisions, leads the ranking with a total score of 84%. Asia's wealth hub Singapore with its Global Investor Program follows with an opportunity score of 79%, and the US, with its EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program and new "gold card" visa proposed, is not far behind on 78%. Australia, which recently launched a new National Innovation Visa, comes in next with 76%, ahead of Canada, which offers a popular Start-Up Visa Program for entrepreneurs and scores 73%, rounding up the Top 5.

The UK with its Innovator Founder Visa secures an opportunity score of 70% when it comes to providing strategic advantage to its citizens and residents, and the UAE, which has numerous categories of beneficiaries for its Golden Residence visa, earns 67%. Austria, which requires a substantial contribution to its economy to secure citizenship, and New Zealand, which recently eased the rules for its Active Investor Plus Visa Program to incentivize investors, each achieve 65%, closely followed by Italy, which also offers an Investor Visa and scores 64% on the Henley Opportunity Index.

Unlocking the cumulative advantage

The comparative function within the Henley Opportunity Index highlights the profound impact of strategic investment migration on improving future opportunities for families worldwide. For instance, a Vietnamese family with an opportunity score of just 29% in their home country could elevate their next generation's potential success to 78% by securing US residence through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. Similarly, an Indian family with a 37% score could boost their advantage to 84% by relocating to Switzerland via the Swiss Residence Program. Wilkinson says that "by securing strategic residence or citizenship rights, individuals gain access to dynamic economies, high-growth industries, and unparalleled career prospects - proving that in today's world, where you live matters just as much as what you learn."

