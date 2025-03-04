Cendyn goes bold with AI across hotel analytics platforms

Cendyn lights up more business intelligence capabilities with launch of CRM Analytics platform and Knowland's return to Europe, supported by AI-driven insights

BERLIN, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cendyn , a global integrated hotel technology company, has advanced its business intelligence solutions with AI-enabled analysis to deliver hotels smarter data with practical commercial insights.

Reinforcing its commitment to empowering hotels globally to excel through world-class technology, Cendyn has integrated AI into its CRM and Knowland platform. Hotel sales and marketing teams now have quickly accessible actionable insights reducing manual management of spreadsheets and complex reports.

Through the launch of CRM Analytics, Cendyn is revolutionizing data and insights available for hotel customer relationship management. AI-generated insights and analysis allow hotels to quickly leverage real-time guest behavior data to optimize marketing campaigns and uncover key business drivers with precision. Smart narratives - that concisely and succinctly summarize data - simplify and identify trends from complex datasets for hotels to take immediate action.

Following the acquisition of Knowland in October 2024, Cendyn has launched a new AI search capability within the platform to further assist hotels in accessing business intelligence. This new AI search capability aligns with the latest consumer search trends, enabling hoteliers to input long-form queries, as they do with traditional search engines. With a smarter, more user-friendly entry point to Knowland data, hoteliers retrieve insights faster and more intuitively to identify future business prospects and maximize market competitiveness.

This news comes alongside the official expansion of Knowland beyond the US, Middle East, and APAC back into Europe. With London as the first market, hotels and venues will soon be able to leverage the platform to drive total account revenue with data-backed insights capitalizing on growing opportunities in the MICE sector.

"We strongly believe that leveraging tools like AI across our suite of solutions will enable our customers to do their jobs more effectively and provide significant time savings," said Chris Egan, Chief Product Officer, Cendyn. "AI analysis is giving visibility to aspects of our customer's performance that may otherwise be overlooked."

"By using long-form text for search queries and pulling tangible insights out of complex data charts, hoteliers can quickly get the precise information they need. This will help the industry move beyond static reports to dynamic, real-time intelligence that results in more direct bookings and increased revenue. As an integrated solutions provider, we are in the process of bringing together data from different sources and leveraging AI to provide even greater business optimization in a manner that hasn't been done before."

The integration of AI for advanced data functionality across the Cendyn portfolio provides the hotel industry with a powerful collection of integrated solutions, enabling hoteliers to find new guests, book more direct, and grow revenue.

Cendyn will be exhibiting at ITB 2025, Hall 8.1, Stand 111, for more information discover Cendyn's range of products and services at cendyn.com

About Cendyn

Cendyn is a global hospitality cloud-based technology company that enables hotels to drive revenue, maximize profitability, and create deeper connections with guests through its integrated solutions.

Serving hoteliers for nearly 30 years, Cendyn drives commercial success for hotels through its Find, Book, Grow promise: find the right guests; drive them to book direct, and grow loyalty and revenue across the spectrum of digital guest interactions.

Cendyn has over 32,000 customers worldwide in more than 150 countries, generating more than $20 billion in annual hotel revenue. The company supports its growing customer base from locations across the globe, including the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Bangkok, and India.

To find out more, visit cendyn.com

