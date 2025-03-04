BlueVoyant Expands in EU with New Cutting-Edge Security Operations Centre in Cork, Ireland

The 2024 Microsoft Worldwide Security Partner of the Year winner chooses Cork for EU expansion and attracting local talent

CORK CITY, Ireland, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant, the cyber security company that offers a comprehensive, cloud-native cyber defence platform, today announced the opening of its new Security Operations Centre (SOC) in Cork, Ireland. The new SOC will provide 24x7 monitoring of Irish and EU clients' networks and digital ecosystems, enabling threats to be mitigated as soon as they arise. The new centre is part of BlueVoyant's multi-million-Euro investment in EMEA since 2017. The opening highlights the company's continued investment and expansion in the region with local revenue growing 70% in 2024.

With cyber security teams grappling with the enforcement of new EU regulations such as NIS 2 and DORA in addition to new cyber threat vectors, clients now require a holistic, next-generation managed security service to quickly find and mitigate the most critical threats across all attack surfaces.

The opening of BlueVoyant's Cork SOC furthers that mission and marks the company's first permanent office in Ireland, after having local employees operating since 2024. Cork is the fastest growing city in Ireland, according to the National Planning Framework (NPF), and has emerged as a popular choice for multinational technology companies to beachhead in the European Union, with BlueVoyant joining international business giants. BlueVoyant chose the city for the wealth of tech talent and collaboration opportunities.

BlueVoyant currently has nine employees based in Cork, and plans to grow that headcount to at least 15. The company currently employing more than 120 cyber security experts across Ireland and other EU member states - including at its UK-based SOC and Customer Experience Centre in Leeds. Key for BlueVoyant in choosing Cork is the pipeline of budding graduates studying cyber security at local universities. BlueVoyant is working with university leaders and local cyber security organisations to foster the pipeline of promising talent, with plans to host local internships at the new facility.

"We made the strategic choice to locate our new EU Security Operations Centre in Cork due to its status as a leading technology hub for multinational and startup organisations alike," said Robert Hannigan, head of international business at BlueVoyant, and former director of GCHQ. "Cork offers talented technology students from excellent universities and colleges in the region. We are excited to add skilful employees to the BlueVoyant team. The EU remains a strategic priority for BlueVoyant and we excited to expand our EMEA footprint and continue our record growth."

BlueVoyant's Cork hub is managed by Ger Kirby, SOC manager for Ireland and EMEA. In a career spanning nearly 25 years, Kirby spent more than two decades with the Irish Defence Forces ¾ latterly specialising in IT and cyber security ¾ before moving into the private sector.

"As a Cork native, I am honoured by the opportunity to have local talent provide industry-leading cyber defence for organisations across Ireland and the world," said Kirby. "With new EU cyber security and privacy regulations, it's more crucial than ever for enterprises to ensure they are quickly finding and mitigating the latest threats."

The official opening took place on 27th February with the Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Dan Boyle, at the event, cutting the ribbon. Also in attendance were representatives from local universities and cyber security organisations, and BlueVoyant partners.

In a sign of its commitment to developing local talent and the Irish cyber security industry, BlueVoyant will be attending the Cybersecurity Career Fair, co-organised by Cyber Futures, Cyber Ireland, and Road2Cyber at Munster Technological University on 5th March.

BlueVoyant serves over 1,000 customers in more than 45 countries. The company introduced its award-winning BlueVoyant Cyber Defence Platform in 2024, providing advanced security operations for internal, external, and supply chain protection. Microsoft named BlueVoyant the prestigious 2024 Worldwide Security Partner of the Year, demonstrating its market-leading position at the forefront of cyber security, cloud security, and machine learning. BlueVoyant opened a UK SOC and Customer Experience Centre in Leeds in 2024.

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant delivers a comprehensive cloud-native security operations platform that provides real-time threat monitoring for networks, endpoints, and supply chains, extending to the clear, deep, and dark web. The platform integrates advanced AI technology with expert human insight to offer extensive protection and swift threat mitigation, ensuring enterprise cyber security. Trusted by more than 1,000 clients globally, and the 2024 Microsoft Worldwide Security Partner of the Year, BlueVoyant sets the standard for modern cyber defence solutions.

