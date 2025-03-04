Hivello Integrates Nosana to Boost GPU Earnings and Expand DePIN Opportunities





LONDON and AMSTERDAM, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hivello, an aggregator of decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePINs), is excited to announce its latest integration with Nosana, a decentralized compute network designed to power AI and CI/CD workloads using GPU resources. This partnership marks a significant step in expanding earning opportunities for users with GPUs, as Nosana is one of the highest-yielding DePIN networks for GPU-based compute.

GPU-powered DePIN networks are among the most in-demand and profitable, and Nosana's integration allows Hivello users to maximize their earnings by contributing their GPUs to a decentralized AI and software development ecosystem. With Nosana now part of Hivello's automated compute aggregation platform, users can seamlessly connect their idle GPU power and generate higher returns while supporting the infrastructure behind AI model training and continuous software integration.

This integration comes at a time when Hivello's ecosystem is rapidly expanding, following the successful listing of its $HVLO token on Gate.io, MEXC, and Raydium. With greater liquidity and accessibility for $HVLO, Hivello is positioned to onboard a significant number of new node operators, further strengthening the decentralized compute landscape.

With Nosana now integrated, Hivello expects to see a surge in GPU node participation, giving more users the ability to earn rewards, stake $HVLO, and contribute to the next wave of DePIN-powered applications.

"The future of infrastructure is decentralized, and DePIN is leading this transformation," said Domenic Carosa, Co-Founder and Chairman of Hivello. "Nosana's integration is another step toward making GPU-powered compute more accessible, rewarding, and scalable. Hivello is committed to supporting the growth of DePIN by enabling anyone, anywhere, to contribute to and benefit from a more open and distributed infrastructure."

About Hivello :

Hivello is an aggregator of DePIN projects that allows any user to participate in a variety of DePIN networks with just a few clicks. This eliminates the technical hurdles that many users face when trying to join these networks, and allows users to earn passive income by mobilizing their idle computers.We aim to create a simple app that allows users to contribute their computer resources and earn passive income, with no technical knowledge required. It's as easy as downloading, installing, and running nodes, making complex technologies accessible and beneficial to all.

Website | X | Discord

About Nosana :

Nosana is a decentralized GPU-powered compute network, supporting AI and CI/CD workloads. By leveraging distributed GPU resources, Nosana enables scalable AI training, software testing, and DevOps processes while rewarding node operators for their contributions.

Website | X | Discord

