The Spanish company says its new storage system has a capacity ranging from 2. 4 kWh to 9. 6 kWh and a depth of discharge of 90%. Spain's storage manufacturer Turbo Energy has announced a new all-in-one solar energy storage solution for residential houses. Dubbed Sunbox Home Lite, the new product uses lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries and has capacities ranging from 2. 4 kWh to 9. 6 kWh. The system measures 630 mm x 1,290 mm x 340 mm and weighs 90 kg. It can take a PV input of up to 6. 5 kW, and convert it to up to 11. 5 kW of AC output on-grid, and 5 kW off-grid. It has two maximum ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...