Yesterday, on March 3, 2025, Ateliere Creative Technologies Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Ateliere Creative Technologies CM, AB, disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders of CodeMill AB (publ).

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in CodeMill AB (publ) (CDMIL, ISIN code SE0013914819, order book ID 227436) shall be given observation status.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB