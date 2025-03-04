Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the company below observation status:

ISIN DK0061553831 Name ORDERYOYO

OrderYOYO A/S (the company) has been given observation status, as the company has announced that the company has signed an agreement with Pollen Street Capital Limited to aquire all the outstanding shares in the company.

According to rule 6.3.1 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status.

We refer to the company's announcement from 4 March 2025.

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. 0045 33 77 03 33.