Bioz, Inc. , an industry leader in AI-driven citation management, is proud to announce the renewal of its partnership with Biotium , a globally recognized provider of fluorescent reagents and dyes. With 1,000 Bioz Badges now embedded across its product webpages, Biotium is maximizing the power of AI-driven citation insights to increase user engagement, strengthen product credibility, and drive higher sales conversion. The badges, which are interactive website-based digital widgets, not only enhance product visibility and search engine performance but also provide researchers with seamless access to real-world application data, peer-reviewed citations, and direct links to scientific articles, helping them make more informed purchasing decisions.

Biotium Prime Badge

Biotium Prime Badge on the Biotium Website

These interactive widgets dynamically showcase how Biotium's innovative products are being used in various applications, including molecular biology, immunology, and cell imaging. A key advantage of Biotium's Bioz integration has been the Vendor Stats Dashboard, which provides real-time insights into researcher behavior and citation trends. Eric Torres , Director of Marketing at Biotium, highlighted the impact of this data. "It's fascinating to see which scientific articles are being read and clicked on the most by our users. The engagement data from Bioz aligns well with our best-selling products, reinforcing the value that researchers place on our reagents and dyes."

Additionally, Biotium has seen strong engagement with the "Read Article" functionality of Bioz Badges, allowing users to seamlessly access scientific papers citing their products. This feature has become a critical tool for researchers, increasing time spent on Biotium's website while fostering deeper interactions with its product catalog.

Dr. Karin Lachmi , Chief Revenue Officer and co-founder of Bioz, expressed, "Biotium is an exceptional partner that fully embraces AI-powered citation insights to strengthen their market presence. Our strong partnership highlights the value of Bioz technology in driving engagement, increasing visibility, and helping researchers make data-driven purchasing decisions."

Biotium's continued collaboration with Bioz reflects a shared commitment to innovation and scientific advancement. By embracing AI-driven solutions, Biotium is not only enhancing the researcher experience but is also setting a new standard for data transparency and product credibility in the industry.

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

Biotium is a leading life science reagent manufacturer and supplier devoted to providing high-quality and innovative fluorescent tools that fuel scientific discovery. Its collaborative team of experienced chemists and biologists, who are at the forefront of fluorescent dye design, apply chemistry-based principles toward producing solutions for unmet challenges in life science and medical research. Since its founding in 2001, Biotium has developed over 30 patented technologies that have been licensed out to leading life science technology companies worldwide.

