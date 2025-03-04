SANY Group Secures Position on 2024 EU Industrial R&D Investment Scoreboard known as Global Innovation Leaders List

- Three Listed Subsidiaries Earn International Accolades for R&D Excellence

SHANGHAI, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest 2024 EU Industrial R&D Investment Scoreboard released by the European Commission reveals that SANY Group, a leading Chinese engineering equipment manufacturer, has achieved global recognition for its innovation capabilities. Three of its listed subsidiaries - SANY Heavy Industry, SANY International and SANY Renewable Energy - respectively ranked 313th, 863rd and 1,508th globally, based on their outstanding R&D investments and technological expertise. Notably, SANY Heavy Industry retained its status as China's construction machinery sector leader in terms of the level of effort they have put into R&D.

The Scoreboard, an authoritative annual report published by the European Commission since 2004, tracks innovation trends among the world's top 2,000 manufacturers (representing 85% of global R&D investment with €1.26 trillion in 2023). Among the 579 Chinese companies included in the list, SANY Group demonstrated remarkable technological prowess: its subsidiaries SANY Heavy Industry, SANY International and SANY Renewable Energy claimed the 63rd, 207th, and 396th positions in China's R&D ranking, underscoring the success of the Group's "R&D-first" philosophy.

SANY Heavy Industry, a major player in the construction machinery sector, is emphasizing innovation as its guiding principle. The firm is developing what it calls a 'future-oriented productivity system' that is focused on globalization, digitalization, and decarbonization. In 2023, SANY invested approximately $810 million (5.865 billion yuan) in research and development. This funding targeted advancements in renewable energy equipment, intelligent construction systems, and the expansion of its global product offerings. Over the course of the year, the company secured 1,533 patent authorizations, with more than 55% of these for new inventions.

Guided by China's "dual-carbon" (carbon peaking and carbon neutrality) goal, SANY Group has accelerated its green technology revolution: electric mixer trucks, hydrogen-powered mining trucks, and other low-carbon equipment achieved mass production milestones. The Group also pioneered industry-transforming innovations such as the world's first 5G remote-controlled excavator and unmanned road roller fleets. Its R&D network now spans 12 countries and regions, including China, the U.S., Germany, and India, enabling 24/7 global collaborative innovation.

Industry analysts predict that SANY Group's commitment to maintaining annual R&D spending above 5% of revenue, coupled with the commercialization of its cutting-edge digital twin and AIoT platform technologies, will fuel sustained growth in its global expansion. The Group aims to boost R&D efficiency by 30% over the next three years, accelerating its transformation from "Made in China" to "Intelligently Designed for the World."

