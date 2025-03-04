NFP Corp.: NFP's Ground Control Business Management Expands Internationally into the UK With Addition of Clay GBP, Ltd.

Ground Control will integrate Clay GBP, a business management firm, into its operations

NEW YORK, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced that Ground Control Business Management (Ground Control), an NFP company, has expanded internationally into the United Kingdom. Ground Control, which serves high net worth individuals, entertainment industry executives, entertainers and professional athletes, among others, is expanding through NFP's acquisition of Clay GBP, Ltd., a business management firm based in the United Kingdom. NFP plans to integrate Clay GBP into Ground Control's operations and rebrand them as Ground Control.

Clay GBP partners Richard Smethurst, Nick Parkinson, Bhavini Ratan, Ian Bailey, James Plumbly, Jasdeep Sami and Philip Hampson will join Ground Control as managing directors and report to Chris Bucci, CEO of Ground Control.

"After partnering with Clay GBP for years, we're thrilled to welcome their team to NFP and expand our broad range of specialized business services internationally," said Bucci. "Ground Control was started as a traditional US entertainment business management firm, and with our clients' global needs growing it made sense to add Clay GBP's tax and accounting expertise to our capabilities. Clay GBP's mission - which focuses on building relationships based on understanding and trust - aligns well with ours, and we look forward to collaborating for the benefit our existing clients and the broader industry."

Founded in 2014, Clay GBP is a full-service business management consultancy firm providing accounting, taxation and business advice with offices in London and the Midlands. Clay GBP serves high-net worth clients, including in the sports, media and entertainment industries. The firm provides management services across the relatively complex aspects of their clients' financial lives, including bookkeeping, bill pay, tax preparation and planning, as well as the coordination of estate planning, wealth management and insurance services through external resources.

"We couldn't be happier to join NFP and become part of Ground Control, one of the most prominent firms in the business management services industry," said Smethurst and Parkinson in a joint statement. "NFP's breadth of expertise and capabilities across risk, human capital, wealth and retirement will give us an uplevelled approach to client relations and offerings for the UK. We're honored to be a part of Ground Control's international expansion and bring US-style business management services to the UK market."

