Atos International: Atos and Esri announce a strategic partnership to strengthen their offerings in the digital twins market for territory and infrastructure applications

Atos and Esri announce a strategic partnership to strengthen their offerings in the digital twins market for territory and infrastructure applications

Paris, France - March 4, 2025 - Atostoday announces that it has signed a strategic partnership with Esri (Environmental Systems Research Institute), a world leader in Geographic Information Systems (GIS), to strengthen their offerings in the market related to AI powered digital twins for territories and infrastructure. These new software solutions will facilitate the collection, management and visualization of complex location-based information through the simulation and development enabled by these digital twins.

For more than 50 years, Esri has been transforming the exponential volume of geomatics and map data available into actionable insights through decision software. This first-of-its-kind collaboration will combine Atos's expertise in digital technologies and AI with Esri's unparalleled experience in GIS to offer their customers new tools of unprecedented power.

Atos will bring to the partnership its know-how in 3D system modeling and digital twin development for an improved user interface, its experience in integrating and managing complex projects, as well as its knowledge of specific markets such as defense or civil security. Esri, meanwhile, will leverage its capabilities in data integration and interoperability while ensuring that Atos and its customers have access to the necessary technical support, skills, training and certifications to take full advantage of GIS solutions. This will maximize the value of these tools and develop new business opportunities. The partners will be able to work together on new projects and apply their respective expertise to existing projects depending on the specific needs and requirements.

By combining their strengths, Esri and Atos are expanding their service portfolio and opening up new opportunities in several key sectors such as:

Public sector: Supporting local authorities in territorial planning and climate risk management, assisting governments with infrastructure and territorial planning, natural resource monitoring and disaster modelling.

Private sector: Tailor-made solutions for industry, networks, trade in areas such as BIM, logistics, network and flow management, as well as subsurface exploration solutions for industries like oil and mining.

Defense and security: Tools for advanced geospatial identification and humanitarian crisis management.

Emergency response: Real-time analysis of disaster areas and logistics in the event of disasters and other geolocatable events.

This partnership will also enable the development of a series of decision-making tools based on AI and GIS, providing public authorities with new and more advanced solutions to understand, prevent and adapt to climate risks, as well as to fine tune of natural resource management.

"We are delighted to have entered this new partnership with Esri, the world leader in mapping data, which embodies Atos's excellence in geolocated data and geomatics tools," said Laurent Clergue, Director of Inno'Labs, Atos. "The combination of our respective expertise opens up a brand-new field of opportunities and allows us to expand our knowledge in data and AI. We are now able to provide our customers with the best of our technologies in the simulation of natural and human environments, sustainable development, urban planning, or crisis management."

"The implementation of digital twins for territory, infrastructure and subsurface markets is based on a solid ecosystem, combining a robust technological base and cutting-edge expertise. By combining Esri's ArcGIS GIS platform, a true cornerstone for the modeling and analysis of spatial data, and Atos's expertise in terms of specific services and developments, we are creating together the opportunities for innovative and efficient projects, to the benefit of tomorrow's territories" said Lionel Henry, AEC Solutions Pilot, Esri France.

